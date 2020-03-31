Boos and bravos

Health care workers show heroism
Bravos to the local health care workers and institutions that are now being tested in a way few people would expect or experience. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb in the local region, and although the number is still relatively low – 17 cases in Warren County as of Sunday night – no one should take this lightly. If cases continue to double every day or two, we will soon arrive at a very high number and a very serious situation. Also, since so few people are being tested – only health care workers and people who are hospitalized – the actual number of people infected is far higher than the confirmed number of cases. We now have our first case of a health care worker sick with COVID-19 – a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital – a sobering reminder of the dangers of the job. Health care workers are at the front lines now, and they are taking casualties worldwide. In Italy, 63 doctors have died from the virus. Suddenly, what seemed a relatively safe profession has become one charged with danger, with health care workers bearing a greater risk every day the pandemic progresses. But we have not heard stories of nurses or doctors or anyone else in the medical field leaving their posts, going home to hide out or switching to safer careers. Their sense of duty to do the job they signed on for has outweighed the natural fear that many of them must feel. They deserve our gratitude.
Some treating pandemic lightly
Boos to everyone who is still, inexplicably, not taking this pandemic seriously. You may not be sick, but we have to ask: What is wrong with you? Perhaps you haven’t been paying attention … to anything. If that is the case, please open your eyes. It is likely tens of thousands of people in the United States will die from COVID-19. Even if you don’t die, you can get very seriously, very miserably sick – even if you’re healthy. Worse, you can feel fine and be a carrier of the illness, infecting other people. Don’t socialize. Don’t go out in public unless it’s necessary. Keep your distance from people. Don’t play in parks with other people or stand close to others in line for food or drink or ice cream. We cannot afford to be casual about this. It will take a conscious effort from everyone, trying hard, to keep the spread down. Please help.
Woman makes cautious choice
Bravos to Hannah DeGarmo, 24, who lives in Brooklyn and grew up in Shushan. A couple of weeks ago, her parents asked her to come home to get away from the virus hot zone in New York City. She said no, explaining that she didn’t want to risk being an asymptomatic carrier who brought the coronavirus up with her and risk infecting her parents and local friends. She chose instead to stay in her apartment in Brooklyn, work from home and be careful to avoid getting close to other people. Although that would normally be impossible in Brooklyn, under the current conditions, she has found she can go out for walks on mostly empty streets, keeping her distance from the few others who are out on foot. And one good thing – with traffic greatly reduced, the city is quieter and the air is cleaner.
Cuomo puts safety first
Bravos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for putting safety first and postponing New York’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23. “I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing people to one location to vote,” Cuomo said. He’s right. It would be unwise to hold the primary or any other event in April that involves bringing together large numbers of people. It’s uncertain, at best, that we will be on the downhill side of this outbreak in four weeks, although we certainly hope so. But a lot of planning and preparation goes into a statewide primary, and it’s better to postpone now than have to do so at the last minute. Our even more fervent hope is that, by June 23, the pandemic will be a memory.
Broadcaster makes us smile
Bravos to Evan Pivnick, broadcaster for the Adirondack Thunder, who has been posting some light entertainment to his Twitter feed to help lift people’s moods during this period of worry and isolation. Pivnick has been doing “play by plays” of ordinary events, like traffic on the street in front of his house, the lighting of a candle and a famous scene from the TV show “Friends.” The “Friends” post got him national attention, including from Jimmy Kimmel. With the drumbeat of sickness, death and fear over the future that is echoing all around us, it’s good to be reminded we can still smile and laugh.
The Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.