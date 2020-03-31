Boos and bravos

Health care workers show heroism

Bravos to the local health care workers and institutions that are now being tested in a way few people would expect or experience. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb in the local region, and although the number is still relatively low – 17 cases in Warren County as of Sunday night – no one should take this lightly. If cases continue to double every day or two, we will soon arrive at a very high number and a very serious situation. Also, since so few people are being tested – only health care workers and people who are hospitalized – the actual number of people infected is far higher than the confirmed number of cases. We now have our first case of a health care worker sick with COVID-19 – a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital – a sobering reminder of the dangers of the job. Health care workers are at the front lines now, and they are taking casualties worldwide. In Italy, 63 doctors have died from the virus. Suddenly, what seemed a relatively safe profession has become one charged with danger, with health care workers bearing a greater risk every day the pandemic progresses. But we have not heard stories of nurses or doctors or anyone else in the medical field leaving their posts, going home to hide out or switching to safer careers. Their sense of duty to do the job they signed on for has outweighed the natural fear that many of them must feel. They deserve our gratitude.