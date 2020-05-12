Boos and bravos

Feds refuse to pay hazard pay
Boos to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for refusing to reimburse Washington County for hazard pay it has been paying hourly workers during the coronavirus pandemic. County Treasurer Al Nolette informed the county Board of Supervisors on Friday that he had received an email that day from FEMA, informing him the agency would not reimburse the county for the hazard pay, which is time and a half. The county had previously been assured that FEMA would reimburse it for the overtime costs. The county has already spent more than $300,000 on hazard pay overtime. Supervisors should be demanding to know what happened here. Were they lied to by federal bureaucrats? Or did someone at the county have an expensive misunderstanding? If they were misled by FEMA, they should not be shrugging their shoulders — they should be demanding to receive what they were promised.
Mother Nature disappoints us with snow
Boos to Mother Nature for snowing in May. You'd think she would have respected Mother's Day weekend more. Instead, people across the region who had been tending their tulips were forced to root around in basements for the snow shovels that, with a sigh of relief, had been put away weeks earlier. Some parts of Washington County got more than half a foot of snow early in the weekend, which is unacceptable. A dusting is allowed in May. Accumulation is not. Perhaps we need to refresh Mother Nature's memory of the saying: "April showers bring May flowers." White petals littering the ground or white seeds drifting on a warm breeze would be suitable. Snowflakes are all wrong. It's like wearing white after Labor Day, but much more so. We've had enough trouble this spring without snow on top of it. We're expecting perfection for the rest of the month — sunshine, temps between 60 and 80 and a brief shower each night between 3 and 4 a.m. — to make up for this unfortunate weather misstep.
Glens Falls Police officer saves choking toddler
Bravos to the Glens Falls Police officer, Thomas Pratt, who saved a toddler a couple of weeks ago by clearing an obstruction from the child's airway. He showed coolness in a tense, life-or-death situation and ended up saving a child's life. The episode is a reminder for everyone of how important it is to learn basic lifesaving techniques, such as CPR and the Heimlich maneuver. Choking is common among children and adults, and many lives have been saved by people who took the time (not a lot of time) to learn how to handle a choking episode.
Prevention steps are working
Bravos to us, meaning all of us who have been making the effort to stay home, wash our hands, wear masks and keep our face-to-face social interactions at a bare minimum, because those efforts have been dramatically successful. About two weeks ago, on April 26, the state recorded 10,553 new COVID-19 cases. Sunday, it was 2,273. A month ago, the daily death toll from the coronavirus rose to over 800. Sunday, it was 207. Meanwhile, we continue to see troubling new developments with this virus, including the possibility that it is linked to a severe inflammatory illness in children. Everyone taking this disease seriously — and the most obvious indication of that is wearing a mask in public places — is doing the right thing. Everyone bucking the rules should ask themselves what the harm is in wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from other people as opposed to the possibility of spreading an awful disease.
Easier test is more widely available
Bravos to Hudson Headwaters Health Network, the local counties' Public Health Services and everyone involved in developing, distributing and administering a new, easy coronavirus test. Now anyone with symptoms can call and make an appointment for a test, the first step (beyond social distancing and other personal behaviors, such as wearing masks) toward getting control of the virus' spread and gaining enough confidence in the public's safety that the economy can be largely reopened. Everyone is impatient to get out of their houses and reopen their businesses or go back to work. But getting to the point where we can shop and socialize safely is going to take an extended effort. It's not going to go smoothly or easily, but we have come far in a couple of months, and it's great to see testing become available on a much more widespread basis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.