Boos and bravos

Feds refuse to pay hazard pay

Boos to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for refusing to reimburse Washington County for hazard pay it has been paying hourly workers during the coronavirus pandemic. County Treasurer Al Nolette informed the county Board of Supervisors on Friday that he had received an email that day from FEMA, informing him the agency would not reimburse the county for the hazard pay, which is time and a half. The county had previously been assured that FEMA would reimburse it for the overtime costs. The county has already spent more than $300,000 on hazard pay overtime. Supervisors should be demanding to know what happened here. Were they lied to by federal bureaucrats? Or did someone at the county have an expensive misunderstanding? If they were misled by FEMA, they should not be shrugging their shoulders — they should be demanding to receive what they were promised.

Mother Nature disappoints us with snow

Boos to Mother Nature for snowing in May. You'd think she would have respected Mother's Day weekend more. Instead, people across the region who had been tending their tulips were forced to root around in basements for the snow shovels that, with a sigh of relief, had been put away weeks earlier. Some parts of Washington County got more than half a foot of snow early in the weekend, which is unacceptable. A dusting is allowed in May. Accumulation is not. Perhaps we need to refresh Mother Nature's memory of the saying: "April showers bring May flowers." White petals littering the ground or white seeds drifting on a warm breeze would be suitable. Snowflakes are all wrong. It's like wearing white after Labor Day, but much more so. We've had enough trouble this spring without snow on top of it. We're expecting perfection for the rest of the month — sunshine, temps between 60 and 80 and a brief shower each night between 3 and 4 a.m. — to make up for this unfortunate weather misstep.