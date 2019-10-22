State raids local funds for AIM
Warren County supervisors are upset with the state taking $224,000 of the county's sales tax receipts in the coming months to make up for a state drop in aid to towns and villages. The Board of Supervisors on Friday passed a resolution opposing the reduction.
Boos to the state of New York for raiding counties’ sales tax revenue to make up for a drop in aid to towns and villages. This isn’t helpful. The same taxpayers are hurt when the state takes money from Warren County as when it cuts funding to towns and villages in Warren County. State officials are masters at conjuring complex schemes to reduce the amount of money the state sends to local municipalities and to increase the responsibilities municipalities must shoulder at their own expense. As Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said, “The state is essentially cutting its budget on our dime.” That is what is happening, and it’s wrong.
Festival flourishes in fourth year
Festival flourishes in fourth year
Bravos to everyone involved in the Adirondack Film Festival for another great year — the festival’s fourth — in which a record number of films were screened and a record number of people attended. The festival started off as a success three years ago, and it has just gotten bigger and better. Jess Levandoski, director of programming for the festival, says it has “a secret soup,” and it does seem to, although we believe, as with most “overnight successes,” a whole lot of hard work is what really makes this festival work. The city of Glens Falls, with its historic buildings, bustling downtown and population that appreciates the arts and welcomes new events, is also a star of the festival’s program. The Glens Falls festival’s mission is not to be the biggest in the country but to be the one known as most friendly to filmmakers and their audiences, said Chad Rabinovitz, the producing artistic director. It appears to be well on its way.
Artist chronicles Glens Falls
Artist chronicles Glens Falls
Bravos to Christopher Baldwin, a comic strip artist who has written a graphic novel called “Glens Falls” that explores the city’s arts and historical organizations. What Baldwin saw when he lived here from 2012-2016 is that the city is one of those rare places where such institutions are broadly supported and are thriving. Very few small cities have a professional orchestra; a world-class arts museum; a big, vibrant library; a wonderful children’s museum; a local history museum; a folklife center; a professional theater; and numerous organizations formed to support local arts and culture. Baldwin was charmed and impressed by the city when he was here, and he has created a charming and impressive book. He will be in Glens Falls soon and appearing at a meet the artist event Nov. 6 in the library’s community room.
Organization reorganized for the better
Organization reorganized for the better
Bravos to the regional officials now overseeing the Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board and to the staff now running the agency for taking a troubled if not outright corrupt organization and putting it back together in a responsible and effective way. The Regional Planning Board was previously known for its questionable business loans, including to people with close connections to county supervisors, and its lax collection practices. After all this was exposed, it seemed possible the board might collapse. But newly involved supervisors and the new director, Beth Gilles, have imposed stricter standards and shifted the organization’s emphasis to funding badly needed infrastructure work, such as stormwater and sewer projects. It’s great to see the county turn this potentially valuable organization around.
Advocating for clean air
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is asking the Trump administration to enforce a rule in the Clean Air Act that mandates that pollution from coal-fired power plants not affect other states.
Bravos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for saying the federal government should enforce the provision of the Clean Air Act — the “good neighbor” rule — that stops states from allowing pollution that damages the air in neighboring states. This is pertinent for New York, which in the past has suffered from pollution being spewed by Midwest power plants that drifted over New York and degraded the quality of our air. This was how acid rain was created, which, over the course of many years, killed thousands of trees in the Adirondacks and made some small Adirondack lakes so acidic almost all life in them died. Because of federal regulations such as the Clean Air Act, the Adirondack forests and lakes have largely recovered. We do not want to slide back to the bad old days. Dead lakes and forests are anything but great. “What happens in other parts of the country impacts our environment and our economy,” Stefanik said, in a statement that should be obvious to everyone, including Donald Trump. We’re not talking about passing new regulations but about enforcing existing laws that have already proven to be effective and beneficial. We hope other political leaders who care about the environment — especially Republicans — add their voices to this cause and create enough pressure on the Trump administration to keep our air clean.
