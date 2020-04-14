Boos and bravos

Farmers donate milk to citizens
Bravos to the American Dairy Association North East and Dairy Farmers of America for donating 20 pallets of milk, handed out for free last week at Corinth elementary school to local people who stopped by the parking lot to pick up a gallon or two. We have seen an outpouring of efforts from people and businesses to help each other during this crisis. No single act of helpfulness and charity can counterbalance the grief and trouble being caused by COVID-19. But taken together, all the disparate efforts make a concrete difference, improving people’s lives and helping them hang on.
Public Health is hard at work
Bravos to the local county public health departments, where the staff is still reporting to the office each day and is doing critical work in identifying and tracking COVID-19 cases and informing the public about how to prevent even greater spread of the disease. With Glens Falls Hospital, Warren County Public Health Department has set up a testing site behind the county Municipal Center, beginning the enormous job of figuring out how deeply the disease has penetrated in the local population. Widespread and maybe universal testing will be necessary for restoring confidence that it’s safe to return to everyday activities and, most importantly, to work. This huge task will not be completed in a day or a month, but with dedicated public servants working on it and an informed citizenry cooperating, it can be done.
Downstate overhwhelmed, hospitals help
Bravos to Glens Falls and Saratoga hospitals for taking and treating coronavirus patients from the New York City area. At one time, just a few days ago, it looked as if upstate hospitals would be called upon for extensive assistance, including the loaning of ventilators, to an overwhelmed downstate health care system. Now, as the downstate cases appear to be leveling off, we may be asked only to take a few patients. It’s good to see our local hospitals helping those who need it and to know that assistance will be reciprocated if we should ever need the help.
Police are watchful, citizens helpful
Bravos to local police agencies for staying on top of social distancing requirements, and most of all, bravos to local people for following the rules. Various local police officials, including Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo and Glens Falls Police Lt. Shawn Lovelace, reported their agencies have had minimal problems with compliance from local people. We are doing what we should be — staying at home, venturing out only when necessary, and maintaining a physical distance from other people whenever possible. It can feel artificial at times, especially when, besides our changed behavior, everything appears normal. But the truth is, the only way for everything to get back to normal is for us to be disciplined and follow the rules of pandemic prevention.
Manufacturers adapt to make equipment
Bravos to local manufacturers like Telescope Casual Furniture and Millenium Slate, both in Granville, which are taking their skilled workers and their manufacturing tools and adapting them to the current crisis. Millenium is using its equipment to make face shields with adjustable fasteners. Telescope is working on several projects, including one to make hospital gowns. The material for those gowns would come from Hollingsworth & Vose, which makes industrial materials and has two plants in Greenwich. We have a lot of industrial capacity in this region and a lot of creative, skilled workers. It’s great to see them pitching in, eager to help in a crisis.
