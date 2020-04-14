Boos and bravos

Farmers donate milk to citizens

Bravos to the American Dairy Association North East and Dairy Farmers of America for donating 20 pallets of milk, handed out for free last week at Corinth elementary school to local people who stopped by the parking lot to pick up a gallon or two. We have seen an outpouring of efforts from people and businesses to help each other during this crisis. No single act of helpfulness and charity can counterbalance the grief and trouble being caused by COVID-19. But taken together, all the disparate efforts make a concrete difference, improving people’s lives and helping them hang on.

Public Health is hard at work

Bravos to the local county public health departments, where the staff is still reporting to the office each day and is doing critical work in identifying and tracking COVID-19 cases and informing the public about how to prevent even greater spread of the disease. With Glens Falls Hospital, Warren County Public Health Department has set up a testing site behind the county Municipal Center, beginning the enormous job of figuring out how deeply the disease has penetrated in the local population. Widespread and maybe universal testing will be necessary for restoring confidence that it’s safe to return to everyday activities and, most importantly, to work. This huge task will not be completed in a day or a month, but with dedicated public servants working on it and an informed citizenry cooperating, it can be done.