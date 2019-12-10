Bah, humbug to apartment management
Boos to the management of the Sisson Reserve apartments in South Glens Falls for overreacting to a complaint by banning all Christmas lights. The problem was with some residents who used light projectors, which can be a distraction for neighbors. We agree, light projectors should be banned, but the Rochester-based company went too far with a notice that all Christmas lights were banned. After the “Scrooginess” of the move was related on Facebook, management backed off a little and said tenants were allowed to hang lights around their doors and windows indoors. We agree that residents in close quarters should go out of their way to be respectful of neighbors, but a complete ban of holiday cheer seemed inappropriate. We expect management will get it right in time for Christmas.
Sen. Little had a long and distinguished career
Bravos to Sen. Betty Little for her 25 years of service in the state Legislature. Much has already been said about Sen. Little’s service to the community, but we need to add our two cents as well. In these times of political polarization, Sen. Little was one of the few elected officials we could count on to put their constituents first all the time. Her good deeds are many and she has earned her retirement.
Company goes extra mile to help employees
Bravos to Valmet for working one-on-one with its employees to get them new jobs after the company announced it would be closing. Too often, companies leave without showing much regard for their employees at all. While it is always unfortunate when people lose their jobs, it is good to see this company is going the extra mile to make this as painless as possible for its workers.
You have free articles remaining.
Rep. Stefanik’s views becoming more political
Boos to Rep. Elise Stefanik for again reiterating Republican talking points about the recent impeachment inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee where she sits as a member. In an interview with the Watertown Daily Times, she again did not directly answer questions about what she really believes, instead spouting Republican talking points that have been refuted in fact checks. Like all members of Congress, Rep. Stefanik took an oath to defend the Constitution, not to score points with her party. These are dark times in our politics.
Warren County comes out ahead in deal
Bravos to Warren County leaders for coming out on top in a real estate transaction so they can afford to build a new home for the Office of Emergency Services and get more of their vehicles out of the elements. The county is selling a property on Lower Warren Street in Queensbury for $450,000, so it can afford to spend $380,000 on a new 7,200-square-foot building. It is a great deal for taxpayers.
Reader says he was hit by city plow
Boos to the Glens Falls city plows for hitting my car and not stopping. Last week, I was at the traffic light on Sherman Avenue where two city plows turned into Sherman. The plows turned into Sherman with a wide, sweeping turn, and one of them scraped my driver side door. Of course, they kept roaring up Sherman Avenue and didn’t stop. It would have been nice to have at least one of them stop. He knew darn well he hit me because I looked at him and he looked the other way real quick.
Dante Orsini, Glens Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.