Boos and bravos

Historical context matters for statue





Bravos to Schuylerville Mayor Dan Carpenter for suggesting the statue of Gen. Philip Schuyler, which is being removed from public display in Albany, be relocated to the historic Schuyler House in the village of Schuylerville. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order for the statue to be removed from in front of Albany City Hall with the intention of donating it to a museum or accredited institution where its historical context can also be presented. Schuyler, a general in the Continental Army during the American Revolution who led the army’s northern forces to victory at the Battle of Saratoga, was also a slave-owner whose family had 14 slaves. We wouldn’t equate the slave-owning Revolutionary War leaders, such as Schuyler and George Washington, with the slave-owning Civil War leaders, such as Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee. Schuyler was a patriot who fought to establish this country, while the Confederate leaders were traitors who fought to destroy the United States. The times were different, too. A century before the Civil War, during Schuyler’s era, slavery was spread throughout British North America, with slaves in every one of the 13 colonies in 1770 and more than 19,000 in New York. Not everyone accepted or condoned slavery in Schuyler’s time, however, and it is right and appropriate for Sheehan to remove the statue from its prominent place of honor in the state’s capital. It would be better to move it to a spot such as Schuyler House where Schuyler’s legacy can be more broadly examined. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called the city’s removal order an attempt “to erase important chapters in our nation’s revolutionary history,” which is exactly wrong. Re-examining figures such as Schuyler to put their lives in context — to show the breadth of their lives and of their times, including the good and the bad — is far more historical than displaying a statue in a public plaza.