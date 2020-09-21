Boos and bravos

Caregivers keep saving lives

Bravos to the caregivers who continue to risk their own health to care for people suffering from COVID-19. This week and late last week, Warren County Health Services reported four more local caregivers tested positive for the virus. Throughout the months of the pandemic, we have seen heroic efforts from health care workers, public health employees and many others who have continued to show up for work and put themselves at risk. They are the heroes of this devastating pandemic, which soon will have claimed 200,000 lives, making it one of the worst — if not the worst — health disaster of the past century. And the coronavirus is not through with us, unfortunately. We will continue to depend on the skills and the big hearts of our caregivers. They have our gratitude.

Just tell the truth, please

Boos to our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, for parroting the specious excuse Mitch McConnell has offered for reversing himself on the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in an election year. We believed Barack Obama deserved to have a hearing before the Senate and a vote on his nominee, Merrick Garland, nominated 10 months before the 2016 election. At that time, McConnell said the people (meaning the voters) should decide, and he blocked a hearing, which meant that the next president — Donald Trump — got to fill the seat. Now, with only six weeks before Election Day, he says the people shouldn’t decide, the Senate should, because the Senate majority is in the same party as the president. Stefanik echoed that, saying, “What’s changed is that the American people did have a voice because they had a lame duck Democratic president with a Republican Senate. This is very different when you have a Republican Senate and a Republican president." If that makes no sense to you, you're in good company. This “same party” argument was not mentioned in 2016. McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others were arguing in 2016 that any time a Supreme Court seat came open in a presidential election year, it should not be filled. If you want proof, look online, because videos abound of their statements. Graham even said then that, if the situation came up in 2020, Democrats could "use his words against him." What McConnell and his crew are doing is exercising raw political power while ignoring the rank hypocrisy of it. That is the truth, and Stefanik should admit it.