Boos and bravos

Lawn sign hostilities escalated
Boos to Queensbury homeowner Kim Ouderkerk for escalating hostilities with town Supervisor John Strough over a political banner she placed on her property that included a swear word. Strough objected to the public display of the swear word, which is abbreviated as “b.s.,” and is threatening to prosecute her under the town code to have the banner removed. In response, Ouderkerk unveiled another sign, reading “Strough full of (b.s.).” The original banner makes a political statement, promoting Donald Trump as the 2020 presidential candidate and celebrating his approach to the job: “No more (b.s.)” But this new sign is an insulting rejoinder to Strough. We defended Ouderkerk’s right to make a public political statement that includes a swear word, but we don’t support this escalation from the political to the personal. Unfortunately, Ms. Ouderkerk is following the lead of her preferred presidential candidate, who is infamous for personal and offensive attacks on people with whom he disagrees.
Great to see interest in voting
Bravos to the boards of elections of local counties, which are preparing to deal with a high volume of absentee votes and early voting, which starts Oct. 24 and involves in-person voting at local polling places. More voters will choose to mail in absentee ballots this year because of the pandemic, and state rules are allowing anyone worried about contracting the virus to request an absentee ballot. This is an important election, and local voters are already showing a large amount of interest in it, as evidenced by the number of requests for absentee ballots. In Warren and Washington counties, with five weeks to go before Election Day, more voters have already asked for absentee ballots than the total number of absentees requested in 2016. We’re guessing this election will attract a record turnout, and amid the panoply of disasters unfolding in this country, that is one good thing. If the last four years have shown us anything, they have demonstrated that elections matter. Voting matters, and we urge everyone in the region to cast their votes without delay.
Caregivers keep saving lives
Bravos to the caregivers who continue to risk their own health to care for people suffering from COVID-19. This week and late last week, Warren County Health Services reported four more local caregivers tested positive for the virus. Throughout the months of the pandemic, we have seen heroic efforts from health care workers, public health employees and many others who have continued to show up for work and put themselves at risk. They are the heroes of this devastating pandemic, which soon will have claimed 200,000 lives, making it one of the worst — if not the worst — health disaster of the past century. And the coronavirus is not through with us, unfortunately. We will continue to depend on the skills and the big hearts of our caregivers. They have our gratitude.
Just tell the truth, please
Boos to our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, for parroting the specious excuse Mitch McConnell has offered for reversing himself on the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in an election year. We believed Barack Obama deserved to have a hearing before the Senate and a vote on his nominee, Merrick Garland, nominated 10 months before the 2016 election. At that time, McConnell said the people (meaning the voters) should decide, and he blocked a hearing, which meant that the next president — Donald Trump — got to fill the seat. Now, with only six weeks before Election Day, he says the people shouldn’t decide, the Senate should, because the Senate majority is in the same party as the president. Stefanik echoed that, saying, “What’s changed is that the American people did have a voice because they had a lame duck Democratic president with a Republican Senate. This is very different when you have a Republican Senate and a Republican president." If that makes no sense to you, you're in good company. This “same party” argument was not mentioned in 2016. McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others were arguing in 2016 that any time a Supreme Court seat came open in a presidential election year, it should not be filled. If you want proof, look online, because videos abound of their statements. Graham even said then that, if the situation came up in 2020, Democrats could "use his words against him." What McConnell and his crew are doing is exercising raw political power while ignoring the rank hypocrisy of it. That is the truth, and Stefanik should admit it.
