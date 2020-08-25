Boos and Bravos

Not sticking to the rules

Boos to Rob Smith, a candidate for Warren County Court judge, for failing to respond forthrightly to claims by his opponent, Nikki Moreschi, that some of his advertising and fundraising activities have violated judicial ethics rules. Moreschi says some of Smith’s promotional materials, until recently, listed his name, then “County & Surrogate Court Judge” underneath. According to Moreschi, state judicial ethics rules require that Smith include the words “elect” or “for” on his promotional materials, to make it clear this is a job he’s trying to get, not one he currently holds. Rosemary Garland Scott told The Post-Star that Moreschi is correct. Scott is the special counsel for ethics in New York’s unified court system and the staff counsel to the state Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics. Moreschi also criticized a fundraising dinner that included attendance by donors to Smith’s campaign. Smith would have known people who attended, and judicial candidates are not supposed to know who their campaign donors are. Again, Scott confirmed to The Post-Star that Moreschi is correct: A state ethics rule prohibits judicial candidates from knowing the identities of their contributors. Moreschi’s criticisms were well-founded, but instead of responding to them, Smith issued an off-topic statement about judicial temperament: “Regardless of what is being said, I have to be the one person in the courtroom that always remains calm, respectful and dignified,” his statement says. Later, it also says, “I can assure the voters of Warren County that my campaign is adhering to the rules.” From what we can see, his campaign has not been adhering to the rules but has twice become separated from them. He should acknowledge that.