Boos and bravos

Some places still won’t insist on masks

Boos to the stores in Warren County not following the mask requirements to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all stores are posting rules on their entrances, requiring customers to wear masks. But many have not been enforcing the rule. It seems, from our experience in going to local establishments, that independent stores are doing a better job than large corporate chains in this regard. Perhaps that is because the owners of independent stores are much more likely to be on-site and, therefore, take personal responsibility for the health and safety of their staff. The big chains are more likely, it seems, to put profit first and to avoid offending customers. But the offense originates with the customers who refuse to wear masks, potentially endangering everyone around them. Unless you were tested that day, you could be positive for COVID-19 and not know it, which means you could be spreading the disease. Wearing a mask is a simple way to prevent transmission. Unfortunately, some people are too selfish to take this simple step. They consent to following other store rules, but for some reason, balk at this one. So store owners and managers must be the responsible ones: Don’t let people in without their masks.