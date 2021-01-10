Boos and bravos

Sheriff shrugs off party
Boos to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, whose office has been issuing press statements about a party in Gansevoort that aren’t sensible or credible. The sheriff’s office seems to have adopted a bad attitude about investigating this party, which was attended by teenagers and served as a major spreader of the coronavirus — as if it’s not worth deputies’ time. The office has made the nonsensical assertion that only 12 people attended the party, even though Warren County Health Services has identified 12 Warren County residents who were there and have tested positive, and those 12 have said many more young people attended. Health Services staff found photos on social media that show dozens of people present. Does the sheriff think the Health Services staff is lying? Also, why does the sheriff’s office say one reason the investigation has slowed is that “the party occurred in a private residence?” Where else do teen parties take place in December? Is the sheriff’s office saying it can’t investigate crimes committed in private residences? Even if the sheriff’s office is dismissive of the dangers of COVID-19, underage drinking is still a crime. Does the sheriff’s office have better things to do than help protect people against a disease that is killing and debilitating New Yorkers, including in the local area, every week? We have been saying for months that we all have to work together to stop the spread of the coronavirus and survive the pandemic. But we feel compelled to say it again: This is serious, and this is hard. We have to cooperate so we can keep ourselves alive and healthy, at least until enough of us have gotten vaccinated to keep us safe. That will take months. In the meantime, we have to accept where we are – still in the grip of a deadly pandemic – and behave accordingly.
Whitehall recognizes perseverance
Bravos to Whitehall school counselor Topher Montville and several Whitehall parents he worked with to create a weekly Railroaders Resilience Recognition award, given to students who have persevered with their academics despite challenges created by the pandemic and other things (such as the flooding last August that closed much of the school). Among the many groups of people who have faced challenges because of the pandemic, schoolchildren and their parents — and the teachers trying to educate them — are one of the hardest-hit. Going to school online is nothing like going in person — it’s much harder, for students and teachers. Parents have had to shift their schedules; some have had to give up hours at work or even leave jobs. You can’t leave elementary-age children home alone while you go to work. Not only does an adult have to be at home, the kids need assistance navigating through a virtual learning environment. We are all being forced to adjust in sometimes inconvenient and uncomfortable ways because of the pandemic, and we need all the support we can get.
Historian, mentor dies
Bravos to David Starbuck, who died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 27. Starbuck, an archaeologist, historian and professor, led digs in Lake George and Fort Edward, uncovering artifacts that helped illuminate the fascinating and consequential history of the region, where key 18th and 19th century battles were waged. Starbuck was a mentor to legions of students and a promoter of the region who helped establish its historical importance. He accomplished much and he will be missed.
Gillibrand speaks out
Bravos to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, for her forthright comments about Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and her criticism of our region’s congressional representative, Elise Stefanik. “She lacks discipline and understanding of the harm President Trump has caused this country. She is complicit,” Gillibrand said of Stefanik. She is right. Even after the mob of insurgents overran the Capitol, vandalizing the building and causing the eventual deaths of five people, including a police officer, Stefanik went ahead with her groundless, time-wasting objections to electoral results in other states. What business is it of hers how Arizona, under a Republican administration, runs its election? It is distressing that, even in the aftermath of this trauma, with blood on the floors of the Capitol, Stefanik could not leave off partisan posturing. She has no sense of proportion or propriety. Gillibrand does, and we hope she continues to hold her fellow members of Congress to account.
