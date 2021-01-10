Boos and bravos

Sheriff shrugs off party

Boos to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, whose office has been issuing press statements about a party in Gansevoort that aren’t sensible or credible. The sheriff’s office seems to have adopted a bad attitude about investigating this party, which was attended by teenagers and served as a major spreader of the coronavirus — as if it’s not worth deputies’ time. The office has made the nonsensical assertion that only 12 people attended the party, even though Warren County Health Services has identified 12 Warren County residents who were there and have tested positive, and those 12 have said many more young people attended. Health Services staff found photos on social media that show dozens of people present. Does the sheriff think the Health Services staff is lying? Also, why does the sheriff’s office say one reason the investigation has slowed is that “the party occurred in a private residence?” Where else do teen parties take place in December? Is the sheriff’s office saying it can’t investigate crimes committed in private residences? Even if the sheriff’s office is dismissive of the dangers of COVID-19, underage drinking is still a crime. Does the sheriff’s office have better things to do than help protect people against a disease that is killing and debilitating New Yorkers, including in the local area, every week? We have been saying for months that we all have to work together to stop the spread of the coronavirus and survive the pandemic. But we feel compelled to say it again: This is serious, and this is hard. We have to cooperate so we can keep ourselves alive and healthy, at least until enough of us have gotten vaccinated to keep us safe. That will take months. In the meantime, we have to accept where we are – still in the grip of a deadly pandemic – and behave accordingly.