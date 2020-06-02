Boos and bravos

Insisting on rights for all

Bravos to those involved in the spontaneous demonstration Sunday night in Glens Falls for giving voice to an important message of civil rights but keeping things peaceful. We do have to wonder if gathering in groups is a good idea during this time, when we are engaged in a nationwide effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. We wish everyone, including all the police officers on the scene, would, at a minimum, wear masks. But we do appreciate that police mistreatment of black citizens is an important issue that can't await the ideal moment to be confronted. We also appreciate that hundreds of people were willing to turn out to advocate for equal treatment of and equal treatment for all citizens by police officers and the rest of the criminal justice system. It is painful to contemplate how long black people have been treated as less than full citizens in this country. The only way for that to improve is for all the white citizens, including those in the Glens Falls area, to do better.

Spreading nonsense to get attention

Boos to the unserious local people who took to social media over the weekend to warn that Black Lives Matter was coming to Glens Falls to "burn the city down." This foolishness is being spread by a few folks desperate for attention, so we won't name them. What they're doing is dumb, but it's also dangerous. These false warnings of violence are a way for these folks to express their own violent intentions. They are attempts to transform peaceful protests into violent events. Rather than ascribe to these reports a significance they don't deserve, local police who hear about them should contact the rumor-mongers and tell them to cut it out. So-called counter-protesters were at the Sunday night protest in Glens Falls, holding pro-Trump signs. We are mystified how a "Trump 2020" sign is a counter to a "Black Lives Matter" sign. What is the message — that Trump and his supporters believe black lives do not matter? That Trump and his supporters believe the killing of George Floyd was justified and proper? If they don't believe those things, then why the counter-protest? It appears that what these folks crave above all is to be noticed. There are better and more effective ways, like acts of kindness and consideration, to make that happen.