Boos and bravos

Crowd turns out for flyover
Bravos to everyone who turned out last Tuesday morning to watch the LC-130 "Skibird" from the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing fly over Glens Falls Hospital. It took about 30 seconds for the big plane to appear in the sky, rumble over the hospital and disappear over the horizon on its way to Saratoga Hospital. But in that brief time, hundreds of members of the community showed their appreciation of the front line health care workers who have been doing heroic work during the pandemic and reasserted their commitment to each other. You could feel the hunger for togetherness in the enthusiasm expressed for what would have been, in other times, a mildly exciting event. Yes, it was a momentary thrill to see the big plane dip low over the hospital. But the real thrill was in seeing the community turn out, masked and separated, to make clear a collective determination: We will get through this!
Horse racing can go ahead
Bravos to state officials for deciding to allow horse racing tracks to open in June and hold races without spectators. These awkward and surreal compromises are, unfortunately, what is needed under our current circumstances. Everyone agrees we must reopen the economy as much as possible, because financial collapse also can have fatal consequences. But we can't be reckless and allow the reopening of businesses willy-nilly in a way that would spread the virus. Allowing crowds at race tracks would do that. Allowing races to be held without crowds will at least preserve the jobs of many workers in the horse racing industry. It's not a perfect solution, but it's a way to stay as safe as possible while preserving at least a bit of the prosperity engendered by the tracks.
Congress recognizes needs of states
Bravos to the U.S. House of Representatives for passing a recovery bill focused on helping states and municipalities. Every other disaster experienced in this country — forest fires, floods, hurricanes, drought — prompts federal aid for the affected region. In the current crisis, some regions have been hit harder than others, and New York has been hit the hardest of all. Perhaps that is why New York Representative Peter King, a Republican, voted for the bill, because he appreciates how much New York needs it. Unfortunately, our own representative, Elise Stefanik, cast a "no" vote. She should at least detail the specific parts of the bill she opposes — and explain why they are important enough to vote against this critical aid — instead of launching non-substantive attacks against Nancy Pelosi and, absurdly, against her congressional opponent, Tedra Cobb. Cobb is not in Congress and has nothing to do with this vote. The bill will surely be changed in negotiations with the Senate in ways that will make it more palatable to Republicans like Stefanik. Meanwhile, we're in a crisis, in New York more than elsewhere, and we wish our congresswoman would recognize that and reach for the help that is being offered.
Teachers waving goodbye online
Bravos to all the retiring teachers in the region, who are finding they have to quietly, virtually step away from their careers, instead of with hugs and parties. Parents across the country, thrown into homeschooling, have been discovering a newfound appreciation for teachers. It is a very challenging profession, and we have the highest regard for those who have kept at it for many years and are now retiring. We hope students and parents and school officials keep track of the teachers being deprived of a proper farewell and that, when we're finally able to get together in groups again, parties are held. We'll have a lot of catching up to do.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!