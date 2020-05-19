Boos and bravos

Congress recognizes needs of states

Bravos to the U.S. House of Representatives for passing a recovery bill focused on helping states and municipalities. Every other disaster experienced in this country — forest fires, floods, hurricanes, drought — prompts federal aid for the affected region. In the current crisis, some regions have been hit harder than others, and New York has been hit the hardest of all. Perhaps that is why New York Representative Peter King, a Republican, voted for the bill, because he appreciates how much New York needs it. Unfortunately, our own representative, Elise Stefanik, cast a "no" vote. She should at least detail the specific parts of the bill she opposes — and explain why they are important enough to vote against this critical aid — instead of launching non-substantive attacks against Nancy Pelosi and, absurdly, against her congressional opponent, Tedra Cobb. Cobb is not in Congress and has nothing to do with this vote. The bill will surely be changed in negotiations with the Senate in ways that will make it more palatable to Republicans like Stefanik. Meanwhile, we're in a crisis, in New York more than elsewhere, and we wish our congresswoman would recognize that and reach for the help that is being offered.