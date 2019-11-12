New Stewart's store deserves approval
The Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday approved a plan for a larger Stewart’s Shops at the old Time Warner Cable building site on Ridge Street.
Bravos to the Glens Falls Planning Board for approving the plan by Stewart’s Shops for its new store at the old Time Warner Cable site on Ridge Street. The new store will be across the street from the site of the old store, with a three-pump gasoline canopy that includes six fueling stations. Although you wouldn’t know it from the continuing complaints voiced by a number of residents who live near the site, Stewart’s officials did make substantive changes to accommodate neighborhood concerns. They reduced the number of fueling stations from eight to six, added a sidewalk around the store’s perimeter, changed the stone façade to a gray brick veneer, relocated the bike path connection and increased the amount of green space on the site. Also, the Planning Board put several stipulations on its approval, including restriction of deliveries to a 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. window, construction of a privacy fence, a prohibition on internally illuminated signs and requirements for shrubbery and bike racks. The Time-Warner site was commercially zoned, and arguments that a convenience store does not fit along this heavily traveled corridor are not convincing. Residents have every right to advocate for the type of development they would prefer, and in this case, their arguments were at least partly effective. But Stewart’s has every right to put its store on a busy thoroughfare in an area that is not exclusively residential.
Stefanik feeding the sideshow
Boos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for saying she wants to call Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the House impeachment effort, as the first witness called by Republicans in the public phase of the impeachment investigation. There is a fundamental lack of seriousness in the way Stefanik is approaching this process. The point Stefanik is making is that Schiff knew of the whistleblower’s complaint before Republican members of the committee (Stefanik also sits on the Intelligence Committee) and before the public. If this seems unimportant and irrelevant, it is. Schiff directed the whistleblower — apparently through representatives, not face to face — to file his or her complaint in the manner spelled out in the whistleblower law. When that had been done, the complaint became widely known. Nothing improper was done. The important issue is the substance of the complaint — that President Trump held up funds appropriated by Congress for a legitimate purpose (aid to Ukraine), so he could twist the arm of a foreign government to investigate and damage a political rival. All of that has been substantiated by numerous witnesses and Trump’s own words as summarized in his phone call to the leader of Ukraine. That is the substance of the complaint against Trump, and that is what Stefanik should be grappling with. Instead, she is engaging in a sideshow, joining GOP colleagues in coming up with anything they can to distract from the president’s actual behavior. If she wants to make substantive arguments — that, for instance, Trump’s behavior was not impeachable — we’d be happy to hear her explain them.
City can control protests
The city is not ready to adopt the regulations governing protests at its Tuesday meeting, as Common Council members continue to want to refine the proposal.
Bravos to city of Glens Falls officials for continuing to hear input on a proposal for regulations to control protests and for continuing to weigh the concerns of the public. First Amendment rights must be balanced against public safety, and that is not always easy. Protesters are allowed to voice their concerns in public places. But the city is allowed to make sure, for example, that protests are not creating dangerous traffic conditions. The traffic circle is a bad place for protesters to be marching, creating distractions for drivers who need to focus on what they are doing. Protesters should be allowed to march through downtown, on the sidewalks, and in City Park. They should be expected to follow the law while they’re doing it — exercising your 1st Amendment rights doesn’t give you immunity from the law — and that means, for example, not harassing other people or blocking their way. And it’s reasonable for the city to ask for some advance notification of planned events, as other cities do. In our experience, very few public rallies spring up spontaneously. If a local team wins a sporting championship, for example, any gathering to show support is going to have to be organized at least a couple of hours in advance. City officials should be able to exercise discretion and be flexible about deadlines in circumstances like that. This is a challenging task for Common Council members, but it isn’t impossible. We believe they can come up with reasonable regulations that will allow protests but maintain public safety.
Argyle is better off wet
According to unofficial results, Argyle town voters passed a referendum allowing the town to now sell alcohol.
Bravos to Argyle voters for deciding it was time to join the rest of the country, where Prohibition was revoked in 1933. Despite the national rejection 86 years ago of a ban on alcohol sales, Argyle has maintained the tradition since then and reconfirmed its stance in 11 referendums, the most recent one in 2000. What changed in the past 19 years? We wish we knew. Perhaps the advocates of a dry Argyle finally admitted to themselves how silly it was to force residents to drive outside the town to buy a bottle of beer or wine. Perhaps, and this seems more likely, it was the growing popularity of small brewery operations that convinced residents they were being left behind by a marketplace that moved on many decades ago. Whatever the reason, we welcome Argyle to the 1930s and hope the town catches up fast to the present day.
Trump Defenders: “I like heroes who didn’t go to Vietnam.”
Remind me again which branch of the military Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Hillary Or Bill Clinton served?
Stefanik and the rest of the Trump Defense League know Schiff isn’t going to testify so that makes it something they can bay long and loud about. Distract, distract, distract. Her colleagues on the right have put a lot of effort into Swift Boating Purple Heart recipient Vindman. I’m sure they won’t hesitate to do the same to Taylor. Trump has called him a NeverTrumper and by extension called NeverTrumpers human scum. So, there’s plenty of opportunity for the congressional lickspittles to jump in.
