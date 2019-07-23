South Glens Falls likes what it hears
Bravos to the generally good reaction from those in the South Glens Falls administration after getting details on a possible merger with Fort Edward. Lower property taxes and a whopping $49.5 million in state aid for building construction were among the positives identified. Most in South Glens Falls agreed that a full merger study should go forward.
Emergency services to be studied
Bravos to the local ambulance companies for going along with a professional analysis of the emergency response system in Queensbury. Ambulance company officials were part of the interview process before the Town Board made its choice. The involvement of the ambulance officials with the town is hopefully a good sign of moving forward with any recommendations made by the analysts.
Author sees a need, writes the book
Bravos to Saratoga Springs author Jim Hill for his recent book “Midpoint: Manhood, Masculinity and Prostate Cancer.” Facing one of the most common forms of cancer that men face, Hill could not find answers to many important questions when he was diagnosed. To solve the problem, he wrote his own book that pulls no punches, and gives men frank advice about what they will face.
Solar arrays on landfills a great idea
Bravos to the Environmental Protection Agency for reaching out to the city of Glens Falls about possibly putting a solar array on its landfill. After hearing from the EPA, Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall reached out to Queensbury officials to see if they had any interest in putting solar arrays on their landfill. We can’t think of a better use for the capped landfills and hope the plan comes to fruition.
County revenues need to be studied further
Boos to Ron Conover, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, for appearing to drag his feet over whether the county should change the way it distributes its sales tax monies. Conover assured supervisors from several smaller towns that they would get heard on this issue earlier in the year, but little seems to have been done since an analysis back in January. Conover did ask the Legislative and Rules Committee to again address the issue at their next meeting, but at the time, there was no meeting scheduled.
Wood Foundation to expand reach
Bravos to the Charles R. Wood Foundation for expanding its philanthropic scope to include funding for health care projects. The foundation announced last week that it will give our $1 million to support community-based health initiatives over the next three years. Considering the aging population of the area and its history with pollutants in the air and water, this is a great step forward for the Wood Foundations and the community.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.
