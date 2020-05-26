Boos and bravos

Congresswoman calls for investigation

Boos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for calling for a federal investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's policies in regard to nursing homes during the pandemic. This is a state not a federal matter. Circumstances would be different if the federal government had been giving states a lot of guidance and support. If, for example, Cuomo had gone against explicit federal guidance when it came to nursing home admissions and/or testing, then she would have a case. But that didn't happen, and President Trump has made it clear that his administration is leaving the handling of the pandemic to the governors. Cuomo has been a hands-on leader during the pandemic, while Trump has been the opposite. When you take action, you can make missteps, and it's possible Cuomo did that with the state order in March, when nursing homes were told they could not turn away COVID-positive patients. But any investigation should be done at the state level. It's ironic that the same week Stefanik was attacking Cuomo, she was named the 14th most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives by a nonprofit organization. She plays a clever game, sometimes voting in a bipartisan manner while also pandering to Trump's desire for unbridled public attacks on politicians he dislikes, such as Cuomo. We would rather she spend her energy on trying to get help for New York than attacking the governor. One way she could do that is to support a bill that funnels aid to governments hard hit by the virus, such as New York's. So far, she has opposed those efforts in Congress.