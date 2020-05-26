Boos and bravos

State opens beaches carefully
Bravos to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for opening Million Dollar Beach over the holiday weekend, with sensible restrictions, and to all of the state and local officials tackling the difficult task of balancing the urgent universal desire to get things going again with the necessity of caution. This isn't always going to be done right. We don't even know what "right" is in every instance. But we know it's important to be cautious, and even though beaches and stores and private homes, too, need to move toward a semblance of normalcy — we cannot stay inside, shunning all contact, indefinitely — it would be foolhardy to declare the pandemic over and expose ourselves. The pandemic isn't over. We will reach 100,000 deaths within a couple of days. If we don't want another 100,000 to die, we need to continue to be careful, as tiresome — and, in many cases, financially difficult — as that may be.
Schools make cuts to budgets
Bravos to the Granville school board, which is cutting about a half-million dollars from its budget to keep the tax levy flat, and to other local school boards making cuts in a year that will be a huge financial challenge. Billions are going to have to be cut from the state budget. Many people are losing income, which means they will have less money available to pay property taxes. The economy is contracting, and school boards have to be realistic. We don't know if we've seen the worst of the coronavirus, in terms of physical suffering and deaths of infected patients, but we have definitely not seen the worst of the effects on our economy yet. People and businesses have been getting by, depleting their savings and getting government help, doing what they have to do to make it through the crisis. But as the economic contraction continues, more and more people are going to run out of resources, more businesses will close. School boards and other government entities must look ahead and make cuts to budgets now, in anticipation of the hard times to come.
Congresswoman calls for investigation
Boos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for calling for a federal investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's policies in regard to nursing homes during the pandemic. This is a state not a federal matter. Circumstances would be different if the federal government had been giving states a lot of guidance and support. If, for example, Cuomo had gone against explicit federal guidance when it came to nursing home admissions and/or testing, then she would have a case. But that didn't happen, and President Trump has made it clear that his administration is leaving the handling of the pandemic to the governors. Cuomo has been a hands-on leader during the pandemic, while Trump has been the opposite. When you take action, you can make missteps, and it's possible Cuomo did that with the state order in March, when nursing homes were told they could not turn away COVID-positive patients. But any investigation should be done at the state level. It's ironic that the same week Stefanik was attacking Cuomo, she was named the 14th most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives by a nonprofit organization. She plays a clever game, sometimes voting in a bipartisan manner while also pandering to Trump's desire for unbridled public attacks on politicians he dislikes, such as Cuomo. We would rather she spend her energy on trying to get help for New York than attacking the governor. One way she could do that is to support a bill that funnels aid to governments hard hit by the virus, such as New York's. So far, she has opposed those efforts in Congress.
City agrees to pick up leaf piles
Bravos to the city of Glens Falls for restarting the open pickup of leaves and lawn debris that it suspended because of the pandemic. This seems like a small thing, and it is, but rituals like the opportunity every spring to clean up your lawn and leave the piles in the street for the city crews to scoop up are reassuring. Cleaning up your lawn is like straightening up your house — it gives you a feeling of being in control. We need that feeling these days, wherever we can get it, since so many things are out of our control now. The city's decision to suspend the open pickup a couple of months ago is understandable. But so is the decision to resume it. Many people didn't bother to bag all the lawn waste they had already put by the curb, but let it lie there for two months. It will be nice to see it all cleaned up.
Restaurants take extraordinary steps
Bravos to the local restaurants and other businesses that are doing whatever they can to keep going during the pandemic shutdown, and afterward. Opening back up is hard, because restaurants cannot simply fling open their doors and fire up their stoves. Precautions have to be taken, which may mean taking steps owners and managers would never have conceived of. Paper plates, for example, and throwaway cutlery and menus. Waiters may have to wear masks. But the process is starting, and we hope, as it goes along, that local customers are able and willing to continue to support these businesses that are so critical to the local economy.
