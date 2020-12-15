Boos and bravos

Hope for the Forum

Bravos to George Pensel for considering the Lake George Forum for an expansion of his boat-selling business, Boats by George. Boat sales were reportedly strong during the pandemic, as people who had tired of being cooped up indoors sought ways to recreate outside safely. Formerly a hockey rink and more recently a big, underused space, the Forum is an attractive venue in a great location. It seems ideal for a boat sales showroom. If Pensel buys it, he intends to sink a lot of money into renovations and to seek some tax breaks from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency. Although we are sometimes skeptical of the need to give tax breaks to established, successful businesses, we see the value in helping Pensel bring to vibrant life what is now a frequently empty building in a prominent location leading into Lake George.

Stefanik fights the election

Boos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for backing a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to invalidate the votes cast in four other states — Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — by claiming those states made improper changes to their voting procedures. This was never a serious lawsuit, it was grandstaning. Did Stefanik intend to throw out the victories of the numerous Republicans who were elected in those states? The Supreme Court justices did not bother to criticize the lawsuit but refused to even consider it. “The Constitution is clear,” Stefanik said, and a court dominated by conservative justices agreed — the Constitution is clearly against allowing one state to attempt to overturn election results in another. We have already pleaded with Stefanik to concentrate on delivering desperately needed help to New York and to her district (what about the pandemic stimulus bill?) and stop working to overturn a free and fair election. When will she give up on Donald Trump? Will she be taking up this fruitless fight all winter? Next summer? For the rest of her term? It’s hard to make yourself look like a sore loser after you’ve won your race and helped other candidates win, too, but Stefanik is getting there with the dogged way she is pursuing Trump’s lost cause.