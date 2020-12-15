Boos and bravos

Hope for the Forum
Bravos to George Pensel for considering the Lake George Forum for an expansion of his boat-selling business, Boats by George. Boat sales were reportedly strong during the pandemic, as people who had tired of being cooped up indoors sought ways to recreate outside safely. Formerly a hockey rink and more recently a big, underused space, the Forum is an attractive venue in a great location. It seems ideal for a boat sales showroom. If Pensel buys it, he intends to sink a lot of money into renovations and to seek some tax breaks from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency. Although we are sometimes skeptical of the need to give tax breaks to established, successful businesses, we see the value in helping Pensel bring to vibrant life what is now a frequently empty building in a prominent location leading into Lake George.
Stefanik fights the election
Boos to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for backing a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to invalidate the votes cast in four other states — Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — by claiming those states made improper changes to their voting procedures. This was never a serious lawsuit, it was grandstaning. Did Stefanik intend to throw out the victories of the numerous Republicans who were elected in those states? The Supreme Court justices did not bother to criticize the lawsuit but refused to even consider it. “The Constitution is clear,” Stefanik said, and a court dominated by conservative justices agreed — the Constitution is clearly against allowing one state to attempt to overturn election results in another. We have already pleaded with Stefanik to concentrate on delivering desperately needed help to New York and to her district (what about the pandemic stimulus bill?) and stop working to overturn a free and fair election. When will she give up on Donald Trump? Will she be taking up this fruitless fight all winter? Next summer? For the rest of her term? It’s hard to make yourself look like a sore loser after you’ve won your race and helped other candidates win, too, but Stefanik is getting there with the dogged way she is pursuing Trump’s lost cause.
Ex-officer charged
Bravos to Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague for (belatedly) recognizing the seriousness of the behavior of a former Cohoes police officer, Sean McKown, last summer in the Adirondacks. Sprague acted after attention was drawn to McKown’s actions by community leaders such as Nicole Hylton-Patterson, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, based in Saranac Lake. After a night of drinking, McKown reported to state police that he had been confronted outside his camp by a group of black youths and had exchanged gunfire with them. Later, McKown admitted that story was a lie. Troopers who investigated did not charge McKown and, at first, neither did Sprague. Now he has been arraigned on four misdemeanor charges, including falsely reporting an incident and illegally discharging a firearm. The racial element of this case is troubling, although luckily it ended up closer to farce than tragedy. Just as troubling is the behavior of the investigating officers and, initially, the district attorney. Their failure to treat this episode seriously reinforces the perception the criminal justice system does not treat people equally but plays favorites — and the biggest favorites are fellow officers.
Cracking down on vacant houses
Bravos to the Glens Falls Common Council for acting to get empty, decrepit houses and businesses in the city fixed up. The city is now requiring the owners of vacant buildings to register the properties so officials can monitor them and ensure they’re kept up to code. Failure to register a vacant property can result in a $1,000 per-day fine, although it should never come to that. Registration is a minor requirement to impose on owners when the city has a major stake in maintaining the appeal of its streetscape. A handful of falling-down houses can bring property values of whole neighborhoods down. The city is right to enforce property codes that require residents who are living in homes to maintain their properties. The same goes for owners of vacant buildings — it’s bad enough no one is in the building, it should at least be kept presentable, so that, someday, it can be filled.
