Boos and bravos

New York responds to revenue losses

Bravos to Gov. Cuomo’s administration for cutting state spending in response to the fiscal emergency brought on by the widespread shutting down of businesses. The administration has ordered state agency directors to cut all nonessential spending and put a freeze on discretionary grants to municipal governments. We have just begun to feel the pain of the enormous economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. Governments will have to respond, just as households have to respond, by spending as little as possible. The Cuomo administration has estimated a budget shortfall this year of $10 to $15 billion, with further shortfalls expected for several subsequent years. All states, all local governments and the federal government are going to be forced make cuts and to curb spending. State officials should have begun earlier, but at least they have now started what will be a long, painful process.

School canceled for the year

Bravos to the state for canceling the rest of the school year. As difficult as this is for students and parents, it makes no sense to return students to school for a month or so, given the risks. We have learned that people infected with COVID-19 can show no symptoms for several days and that some people who are infected never feel sick but, nonetheless, can be contagious. Responding to the disease is a tricky but critical balancing act. We can't confine everyone to their homes for a month, but we need to slow the spread, and the only tool we have is social distancing. We must avoid close-contact situations and large gatherings, and school requires both. It's unrealistic to think precautions that would avoid transmittal could be taken in the hurly-burly of a school environment, so canceling school is the responsible course. The cancellation will give school leaders time to plan for the fall — to change the school schedule, if necessary; and to rethink situations where close contact is inevitable, like gym class and sports. It's possible — according to some scientists, it's likely — we will still be living with COVID-19 in September. So the challenge for school leaders now is to come up with ways to make school safer, even if that means dramatic transformations of the experience.