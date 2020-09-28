Boos and bravos

School-closing was warranted

Bravos to Hadley-Luzerne school officials for deciding to be cautious and switch the elementary school to remote learning for a week, because five people from the school had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Our goal going into this school year was to reopen schools safely … “ states a notice posted on the district’s website, and that is what officials are doing. Safety is their top priority, as it should be. The state did not order the district to close the school. But it makes sense to do so when several people have tested positive. District officials mentioned that the break will allow time for the building to be “deep-cleaned,” although that is unlikely to make a difference. Scientists say the virus spreads mostly through the air, from person to person, which is why the wearing of masks is critical. Cleaning can’t hurt, of course, but it makes little sense to close a school for that purpose. The benefit of a closure is it gives time for contact-tracing and testing, and for symptoms to surface if anyone has caught the disease.