Boos and bravos

School-closing was warranted
Bravos to Hadley-Luzerne school officials for deciding to be cautious and switch the elementary school to remote learning for a week, because five people from the school had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Our goal going into this school year was to reopen schools safely … “ states a notice posted on the district’s website, and that is what officials are doing. Safety is their top priority, as it should be. The state did not order the district to close the school. But it makes sense to do so when several people have tested positive. District officials mentioned that the break will allow time for the building to be “deep-cleaned,” although that is unlikely to make a difference. Scientists say the virus spreads mostly through the air, from person to person, which is why the wearing of masks is critical. Cleaning can’t hurt, of course, but it makes little sense to close a school for that purpose. The benefit of a closure is it gives time for contact-tracing and testing, and for symptoms to surface if anyone has caught the disease.
Safety failures are inexcusable
Boos to Rep. Elise Stefanik for participating in political rallies where COVID-19 safety precautions are not being taken. At a Republican rally on Saturday in the Wilton Travel Plaza, headlined by Stefanik, many attendees were standing close to each other and not wearing masks. This is a safety issue, not a partisan issue, and it’s distressing to see our congresswoman failing to hold her supporters to minimal safety standards. We have lost more than 200,000 people to COVID-19. Among major events in U.S. history, only the Civil War, World War II and the Great Influenza of 1918-1920 killed more people than the current pandemic has, and the death and suffering are far from over. Imagine if we had congressional representatives during World War II who mocked home front efforts to help the Allied cause. What if representatives then had minimized the hundreds of thousands of deaths overseas and told citizens not to bother with victory gardens or scrap metal drives, to go ahead and break the rationing rules? We need leadership to bring us together. Lives depend on our efforts to slow this virus, and everyone, including members of Congress, should act on that.
New courts are beautiful
Bravos to the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, which raised the money, through personal donations and a state grant, for an outstanding reconfiguration and reconstruction of the park’s basketball and tennis courts and the addition of pickleball courts. The new courts are beautiful, and the tennis and pickleball courts have been immediately popular (the hoops aren’t up yet for basketball, because of the pandemic.) But the committee isn’t done. In the works also is a big splash pad for kids and a disc golf course through the wooded area, which, for those who don’t know, is golf with Frisbees. Crandall is the jewel in the crown of parks in the Glens Falls-Queensbury area, and the Beautification Committee has made it even better.
Prompt reporting is critical
Bravos to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo administration for insisting on prompt reporting by schools of positive coronavirus cases. Responding to the failure of some districts to report cases promptly, state officials are requiring labs to report test results to the state from every person between 5 and 17. That will allow the state to report positive cases within school districts without relying on the school districts to be responsible. It’s unfortunate the state had to take this step. This is an emergency, and school officials and everyone else should be getting results out to the public as quickly as possible so steps can be taken to prevent further spread of the disease.
Compromise makes city bill better
Bravos to city of Glens Falls officials for being willing to compromise on the city’s law concerning demonstrations, which has caused so many headaches. The original law required anyone seeking to hold a demonstration of 25 or more people to get a permit first. But the law was challenged, and after a judge ruled it was overly broad, parts of it were put on hold. City officials had the laudable goal of trying to avoid chaos in the middle of downtown. They wanted to know if a big demonstration was coming, and they wanted to be ready if it appeared confrontations could result. But the law did seem to give city officials a way to squelch demonstrations they disapproved of, which could violate the First Amendment. Now, the city has shortened the required notice for a permit, from 28 days to 7, and made it clear that gatherings thrown together at the last minute will also be allowed, although the city wants to be notified. This seems like an acceptable compromise, and we hope it works.
