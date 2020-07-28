Boos and bravos

Bravos to the Crandall Public Library board of trustees for coming up with a budget in difficult circumstances with no tax increase. The library is in a taxing district that comprises Moreau, Glens Falls and Queensbury and relies on tax revenue from property owners in the district to fund its operations. Usually, its budget includes a small tax increase, justified by its popular and outstanding services. This year, however, because of the hardship and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the board decided the budget should have no tax increase. This was a hard line to hold, since aid from the state and from Warren County has been cut. But this sort of fiscal discipline will be required this year and next from all public operations funded by taxes, including schools and municipalities. Money is going to be scarce for awhile, and as citizens’ personal budgets shrink, our public budgets must follow.

Businesses fail to follow rules

Boos to scofflaw business owners who persist in breaking pandemic rules by failing to require customers to wear masks and opening before they have permission. Recently, Warren County suspended the certificate of occupancy for the Funa’rama Fun Park in Lake George, because its owner had opened the park in defiance of state regulations that required it to remain closed. Also, the county was preparing to send a warning letter to Duffy’s Tavern in Lake George, because of numerous mask and social distancing complaints there. County officials are doing the right thing. The only way to get through this pandemic without widespread illness and death is to slow its spread through personal conduct, principally by wearing masks and staying away from other people. The disease appears to spread primarily through the air, through the inhalation of tiny droplets in other people’s breath. Each person has an obligation to act responsibly, but business owners have a greater responsibility, since businesses, in many cases, are gathering places. What this is really about is consideration, not rules. The rules are meant to protect people — especially people who are physically vulnerable — from getting sick. That is a goal that none of us should have a problem embracing.