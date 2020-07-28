Boos and bravos

Library budget has 0% tax increase
Bravos to the Crandall Public Library board of trustees for coming up with a budget in difficult circumstances with no tax increase. The library is in a taxing district that comprises Moreau, Glens Falls and Queensbury and relies on tax revenue from property owners in the district to fund its operations. Usually, its budget includes a small tax increase, justified by its popular and outstanding services. This year, however, because of the hardship and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the board decided the budget should have no tax increase. This was a hard line to hold, since aid from the state and from Warren County has been cut. But this sort of fiscal discipline will be required this year and next from all public operations funded by taxes, including schools and municipalities. Money is going to be scarce for awhile, and as citizens’ personal budgets shrink, our public budgets must follow.
Businesses fail to follow rules
Boos to scofflaw business owners who persist in breaking pandemic rules by failing to require customers to wear masks and opening before they have permission. Recently, Warren County suspended the certificate of occupancy for the Funa’rama Fun Park in Lake George, because its owner had opened the park in defiance of state regulations that required it to remain closed. Also, the county was preparing to send a warning letter to Duffy’s Tavern in Lake George, because of numerous mask and social distancing complaints there. County officials are doing the right thing. The only way to get through this pandemic without widespread illness and death is to slow its spread through personal conduct, principally by wearing masks and staying away from other people. The disease appears to spread primarily through the air, through the inhalation of tiny droplets in other people’s breath. Each person has an obligation to act responsibly, but business owners have a greater responsibility, since businesses, in many cases, are gathering places. What this is really about is consideration, not rules. The rules are meant to protect people — especially people who are physically vulnerable — from getting sick. That is a goal that none of us should have a problem embracing.
Sports teams must follow the rules, too
Boos to any travel sports teams that are failing to follow state guidelines. A couple of weeks ago, a local travel lacrosse club went to New Jersey for two games, violating the state guideline that restricts travel competition to the immediate Capital Region. The excuse was offered that these games were scrimmages in which score was not kept, but that is a distinction without a difference. The coronavirus is not affected by scorekeeping. Everyone is struggling with the difficulty of staying safe, and just as important, keeping others safe. Everyone is making sacrifices. Some things are tough calls — is it OK to visit your mother in Albany? Can you give her a hug? Some things are not tough calls, and driving to New Jersey for high school-level sports competition is one of them. You can’t maintain social distance in a lacrosse game, and travel teams bring together athletes and their families from broad areas. The potential for infection in this sort of gathering is high enough to warrant taking great care and following the letter and the spirit of the prevention guidelines.
Park commission tightens stormwater regs
Bravos to the Lake George Park Commission, which has received state approval for a package of stormwater regulations and will be holding a public hearing on it in September. It is time to expand regulations found in the towns of Lake George and Queensbury, such as a restriction on the application of fertilizer, to all the lakeside municipalities. The lake doesn’t distinguish where contamination comes from, and to effectively keep its water clean, regulations must be in place around its entire shoreline. Another requirement, to retrofit properties undergoing improvement projects so stormwater runoff is addressed, will take years to have a significant effect. But the lake isn’t going anywhere. The question is whether it will continue to be a clean lake people want to visit. These regulations will help ensure that.
Destroying statues is vandalism
Boos to the vandals who destroyed the statue of a Civil War officer that, until recently, stood in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, and boos to all vandals who destroy property without permission. In this case, the statue was of a Union soldier, Capt. Luther Wheeler. We don’t condone the wanton destruction of statues of slave owners and Confederate generals, but we are offended by them. We can see no offense, however, in the statue of a Union officer who, at age 22, died of his battle wounds. Some statues deserve to be removed. We do not subscribe to the notion that, once erected, statues should be indefinitely preserved, because they are historical. The public display of a statue puts a person and their cause in a place of honor. If that place is undeserved, as is the case with Confederate leaders, then the statues should come down — legally. But if the honor is deserved, as in this case, then it is not only vandalism but idiocy to tear the statue down.
Rangers are great and more are needed
Bravos to the High Peaks rangers who have been kept busy this summer, monitoring the huge influx of hikers to the region, and in too many cases, rescuing them. The state desperately needs more rangers. A tiny crew is expected to patrol an enormous, wild and wooded area — an impossible task at which they do an amazing job. Without them, we would be hearing regularly of dead hikers in the Adirondacks. Already, the High Peaks had increased in popularity, particularly with people from outside the region, and that popularity has increased with the pandemic. Too many of these folks fail to appreciate how challenging the High Peaks are and arrive here woefully unprepared. The Adirondack mountains have become a great draw for tourists. The state has a responsibility to make their experience as safe as possible, and that means more rangers.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!