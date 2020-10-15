Boos and bravos

Governor celebrates our common cause

Bravos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for sounding a note of unity in a Columbus Day speech that referenced Mother Cabrini, a Catholic nun sent by the pope to New York City at the turn of the century to help Italian immigrants. Cabrini became a part of one of the waves of immigration to the United States that have been the driver of this country’s strength and success. Her work to help immigrants suffering from awful diseases such as smallpox and tuberculosis is also a model for the present day. As Cuomo said, “The only way to stop the spread is to form community. To actually care about one another.” All the hassle we’re enduring, all the COVID-prevention steps we are taking, have as much to do with protecting other people — especially those who are most vulnerable — as with protecting ourselves. If you’re not old, if you don’t have serious underlying health conditions, you have less to worry about and, therefore, the steps you take to prevent virus transmission, like wearing a mask and staying a safe distance apart from other people, are done primarily to save other people’s lives. Slow down the spread of the disease and fewer people die, it is that simple. This is a chance for all of us to help save lives without having to run into a burning building. There is a collective heroism in acting together to fight the pandemic, and we all should be able to embrace that.