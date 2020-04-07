Boos and bravos

No steps should go untaken to save lives of New Yorkers

Boos to those politicians and others who are speaking out against Gov. Cuomo's intention, if it becomes necessary, to take ventilators from upstate health care facilities where they are not being used and bring them downstate to save lives. If you have been watching the news, you know the situation downstate is dire. Doctors and nurses say they have never seen anything like it. Hundreds of people are dying each day from the virus. Ventilators are the most essential piece of equipment for patients in the worst shape, and they can make the difference between life and death. It's unconscionable to advocate for keeping ventilators in this region, if they're not being used, when the need for them is critical elsewhere in New York. We must address the crisis that is happening now, not one that might develop in the future. If the epicenter moves upstate, and our hospitals become the ones that need more equipment, then we should get it. But today, we must save the lives that need saving today.