Boos and bravos

Businesses get creative in dealing with slowdown
Bravos to BarVino, a wine bar in North Creek, and to other local food businesses that have joined with it to prepare takeout boxes with an assortment of fresh vegetables and other food that customers can use for preparing delicious meals. That can take the edge off pandemic cabin fever and help people adjust to the sudden dramatic changes in their daily routines. It can also keep local businesses afloat, not an easy task when, all of a sudden, no one is going out to eat. We're all learning new routines because of the stay-at-home orders, and in some cases, these changes have good aspects -- and delicious ones. Daily life has been stripped down to essentials -- spending time (a lot of time) with family, talking on the phone with loved ones who live out of town and preparing and eating meals. Since we don't have a lot of distractions now, it helps to make the most of each of the activities we are still doing.
Life goes on and health care workers help
Bravos to Hudson Headwaters Health Network for going ahead with the opening of its new Women's Health office in Glens Falls and to all the health care workers who continue to do their jobs, despite the increase in danger, during this pandemic. In the midst of a confused and contradictory national response, they are our heroes, keeping their focus on what is most important -- saving lives. Hudson Headwaters skipped the big grand opening at the new office, but went ahead for a practical reason -- women are still having babies. That is unlikely to stop, and as long as women are getting pregnant, they need doctors and nurses and midwives and all the other workers who make giving birth safe for mothers and babies. "These are people who just have to be seen," said Sally Howard, the practice leader for Women's Health. They do, and the opening of the office is a reminder that, despite all the things that have stopped, life does go on.
DeSare keeps the music playing
Bravos to Tony DeSare, a graduate of Hudson Falls high school who has became a skilled pianist, singer and songwriter and a nationally known performer. DeSare lives in Atlanta, and since being confined to his home like most everyone else, he has been performing daily "quarantine concerts" from a basement studio and posting them on Facebook. It's a rare treat to be able to hear such high-quality live music online, and it makes the mini-concerts poignant that DeSare is tailoring them to the uncommon circumstances. It also is inspiring for those of us feeling a bit blah. "It just felt good to get up and take a shower and get ready, kind of like I was going to work," DeSare said. His example can inspire all of us, whether we're working from home or getting things done around the house, not to mope all day but to make the best of our unexpected quarantine.
Medical community dives in to telehealth
Bravos to the local medical community for responding with such alacrity to the pandemic and jumping into telehealth sessions with patients as a substitute for in-person office visits. Appropriately, the medical community is leading the way in social-distancing by moving away from office visits that force patients into waiting rooms and exam rooms and toward audio and sometimes video sessions in which no physical contact is required. "We're thrilled with the opportunity to have this," said Patti Hammond, vice president for physician practice management at Glens Falls Hospital. Many patients may be thrilled as well. In addition to telehealth's usefulness during a pandemic, it helps patients who lack transportation or have trouble moving around. Sometimes, patients must see a health care provider in person. But we suspect that, even when the pandemic is over (someday!) , the widespread use of telehealth will remain.
No steps should go untaken to save lives of New Yorkers
Boos to those politicians and others who are speaking out against Gov. Cuomo's intention, if it becomes necessary, to take ventilators from upstate health care facilities where they are not being used and bring them downstate to save lives. If you have been watching the news, you know the situation downstate is dire. Doctors and nurses say they have never seen anything like it. Hundreds of people are dying each day from the virus. Ventilators are the most essential piece of equipment for patients in the worst shape, and they can make the difference between life and death. It's unconscionable to advocate for keeping ventilators in this region, if they're not being used, when the need for them is critical elsewhere in New York. We must address the crisis that is happening now, not one that might develop in the future. If the epicenter moves upstate, and our hospitals become the ones that need more equipment, then we should get it. But today, we must save the lives that need saving today.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!