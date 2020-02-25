Boos and Bravos

Stefanik votes against extension of ERA

Boos to Rep. Elise Stefanik for voting against a resolution that would have eliminated the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. The state of Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the amendment designed to prohibit discrimination based on sex. Seventy-five percent of all states are needed to ratify for it to move forward as an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Since the original deadline was 1982, this resolution was designed to change the deadline. The vote passed 232-183 with only five Republicans voting for it. Stefanik said she did not support the bill because it was unconstitutional. She said the process needs to start over again, which we believe would be an enormous step backward in getting this amendment passed and providing legal support for women.