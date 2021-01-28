Boos and bravos

Schools are staying safe
Bravos to school officials throughout the area for rethinking traditional spring events such as proms, recitals and any other mass gatherings, such as the South High Marathon Dance, that cannot safely be staged during the coronavirus pandemic. Time has shown that in-person school can be held safely, as students can be separated within classrooms and keep their masks on at all times. But how does that work at a dance? Do you draw boxes on the floor, 6 feet apart — one student per box and maybe 20 students maximum in the gym at a time? It’s impractical, and we question whether even masks would be effective if students were occupying the gym for many hours at a time. The country is in the midst of a national emergency — more than 400,000 people have died of COVID-19. That exceeds the number of American soldiers killed in World War II, which halted many aspects of normal life in the country. No one should hesitate to suspend a school activity or two because of our current emergency, and it would be tragic if events meant to help people ended up spreading a deadly disease. One thing that could be done is to extend the use of technology — staging, for example, a virtual marathon dance in which kids dance in their own homes and everyone gets together online. Schools have so far done a great job of dealing with nearly impossible circumstances, and we’re sure they will continue to put the safety of their students and communities first.
State ducks the hard call
Boos to New York state for shifting responsibility to county health departments to determine whether high schools can begin playing “higher risk” sports (basketball, hockey and wrestling) on Feb. 1. County health officials are incredibly busy. Some of them, like the Warren County Public Health team under the leadership of Ginelle Jones, have done an outstanding job, working long hours every single day to protect local communities. The last thing they need is a new responsibility. This is the sort of tough call that state officials get paid to make. We have a hard time seeing how these sports can be practiced and played safely. Social distancing is impossible, and mask-wearing a bit of a joke. How long is a mask going to last in a wrestling match? Does the match get stopped every time the mask gets pulled down or off? How are the hockey players going to drink water on the bench? Beyond the difficult logistics of trying to play high-contact sports during a pandemic that requires people to stay away from each other’s breath is a larger question about risk. Is it worth taking serious risks for one season of sports? The answer is no, and the state should have said so.
Betty Little deserves her own road
Bravos to Betty Little, who deserves to have a local road named after her, and to Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, who suggested to county officials they do just that. Little recently retired from a long, distinguished career as a local politician — most recently, as our state senator — and her advocacy for the region and deep connection to the local community are worthy of this sort of public acknowledgement. Blais found the perfect road — Westbrook Road, which leads from Route 9 to the lake, bordered by parks on both sides. Because no houses stand along the road, no one will be inconvenienced by having to change their address. Also, as Blais pointed out, Little helped with establishing the Charles R. Wood Park, on one side of the road; and, as Warren County’s Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said, Little has been instrumental in the effort to fight invasive species in Lake George. We have only one hesitation about the plan: Isn’t “Senator O’C Little Boulevard” awfully formal? Betty Little has always been friendly and accessible and never standoffish. It seems to us that “Betty Little Boulevard” has a better ring to it, but either way, she is deserving of the honor.
Ranger living her best life
Bravos to Robbi Mecus, an Adirondack forest ranger who has come out as a transgender woman. Born in a boy’s body, Robbi wanted for many years to live as a woman but didn’t feel able to make the transition until she was 44. Now, as a ranger who patrols in the Adirondack Park and is sometimes called upon to make dangerous rescues, Robbi is a role model both for women who want to enter a field that has been dominated by men and for transgender individuals struggling to live and be accepted as they feel they were meant to be.
