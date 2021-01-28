Boos and bravos

Schools are staying safe

Bravos to school officials throughout the area for rethinking traditional spring events such as proms, recitals and any other mass gatherings, such as the South High Marathon Dance, that cannot safely be staged during the coronavirus pandemic. Time has shown that in-person school can be held safely, as students can be separated within classrooms and keep their masks on at all times. But how does that work at a dance? Do you draw boxes on the floor, 6 feet apart — one student per box and maybe 20 students maximum in the gym at a time? It’s impractical, and we question whether even masks would be effective if students were occupying the gym for many hours at a time. The country is in the midst of a national emergency — more than 400,000 people have died of COVID-19. That exceeds the number of American soldiers killed in World War II, which halted many aspects of normal life in the country. No one should hesitate to suspend a school activity or two because of our current emergency, and it would be tragic if events meant to help people ended up spreading a deadly disease. One thing that could be done is to extend the use of technology — staging, for example, a virtual marathon dance in which kids dance in their own homes and everyone gets together online. Schools have so far done a great job of dealing with nearly impossible circumstances, and we’re sure they will continue to put the safety of their students and communities first.