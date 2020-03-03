Boos and bravos

Fire company won’t cooperate with election

Boos to the South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company for balking at the free and easy use of its firehouse as a polling place and refusing to explain why. For years, the South Glens Falls firehouse and many other firehouses throughout the area have been used as public polling places, and for years firefighters have been cooperative and shown the public spirit they are known for. “They’re splendid as splendid can be,” said Roger Schiera, Republican commissioner for the Saratoga County Board of Elections, about local firefighters. Fire companies throughout the county have not only for many years made their stations available as polling places, as state law requires, but have helped with the setup. The county delivers machines to polling places in the days before an election takes place, and in the next several months, we will have three – the presidential primary on April 28, the federal primary on June 23 and the general election on Nov. 3. In previous years, the South Glens Falls company has cooperated with the arrangements, allowing the machines to be delivered a few days beforehand and stowed out of the way of firefighters. The law requires that the fire company cooperate, and it’s not clear whether the South Glens Falls company intends to do so. But the larger issue is the lack of civic-mindedness and the peremptory high-handedness of the firefighters’ behavior. It’s bizarre that they chose to communicate with Moreau Supervisor Todd Kuznierz on this subject by certified mail – twice. Why not pick up the phone or stop by his office to discuss things? The town has been financially helpful to the fire company in the past year and has had a great relationship with the company, Kuznierz said. He, too, expressed bafflement at the company’s sudden and unprecedented lack of cooperation. It’s always unfortunate when an organization expects to be fully and enthusiastically supported by a community, as the fire company has been, but refuses to respond in kind. The company’s leadership should return to old policy of full cooperation with the Board of Elections.