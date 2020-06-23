Boos and bravos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Opening up the right way

Bravos to the efforts by operators of restaurants and other local businesses who are striving to reopen under strict state guidelines. Whether it is the plastic sheet walls installed between picnic tables for the food truck corral at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls or the efforts by Aviation Mall to be ready for reopening in Phase 4, or as soon as allowed, each business is tackling social distancing and sanitizing requirements in a slightly different way based on layout and situation. The mall’s plans for mandatory face masks and touchless entry to the inside should speed along reopening plans so that merchants inside can, with their own protocols needing to be in place as well, get back to business just as businesses with outside entrances have been able to do.

Village proposes pet law