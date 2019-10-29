Supporting the troops with sales
Bravos to Jason and Diane Lewis, who have opened a store, Support Your Troops, on Broad Street in Glens Falls that is dedicated to raising money to help veterans. The Lewises say they take no salary themselves but use the money they make to keep the store going and direct the profit to various veterans’ causes. The apparel they sell is sourced from veteran-owned companies in the U.S., they said. Their passion comes from their backgrounds. Jason served in the Army and was deployed to Bosnia and Kuwait. He ended up disabled and said the work in the shop is therapeutic for him. Diane comes from a military family. Starting a business is hard work, and starting a business to support something you believe in shows an extraordinary devotion to that cause. We wish them the best.
Being cautious with the bed tax
Bravos to Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan for sounding a cautious note on the use of bed tax money. The bed tax fund has been a magic, money-growing-on-trees phenomenon for the county in recent years — getting larger each year and accumulating more cash than the supervisors are able to spend. But Swan is making the sensible observation that these trends will not last forever. Inevitably, the economy will slow down, tourism will suffer and the bed tax, which is charged to people renting hotel and motel rooms (and soon will be charged for short-term rentals like Airbnb as well,) will bring in less cash. Swan says supervisors are spending the money too fast and could drain the bed tax reserve fund, now at $1.5 million, in the next couple of years. Whether his prediction is correct or not, supervisors should establish priorities for the spending of bed tax money. Tourism promotion, which was the intent of the bed tax legislation, should remain at the top of the list. After that, nonprofit and government activities that create regional benefits and promote the tourism economy, such as the county boat-washing program and improvements at Cool Insuring Arena, deserve priority. Start-up events should be helped to get on their feet. But well-established, profitable and privately owned and operated events should be the first to be cut. The purpose of this fund is to make the local tourist economy grow, not to funnel cash into already successful private businesses.
Making tourism 'appen
Bravos to the Warren County Planning Department for coming out with a “History and Culture Mapper” app that helps people find local historic sites and calls up information on each site’s significance. This app follows the release last year of a “Recreation Mapper” that leads the way to trails, parks and other recreational spots in Warren County. These are fantastic tools for promoting tourism, as well as helping local people who want to find historic and/or recreational sites. As old technologies like paper maps are less widely used and people turn to their phones to find everything, areas that want to promote themselves have to get in on the act. Warren County has a lot to offer visitors, in history, culture and recreation, and use of the phone apps can be indispensable in getting the word out.
Balancing interests in the Adirondacks
Bravos to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for preserving a reasonable balance between competing interests in Adirondack land use. The DEC has pushed to build a snowmobile connector trail from Indian Lake to Minerva on an old logging road that was used for decades by Finch Paper. The company also allowed recreational use — including by snowmobilers — on the road. Environmental groups took the DEC to court, arguing that, under state ownership, motorized use would be prohibited under the state’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act. Last week, the state’s top court — the Court of Appeals — ruled to allow the trail. The judges balanced the competing interests of the state’s citizens: on the one hand, in preserving the wilderness and on the other, with having access to recreational opportunities. Allowing motorized use of a road that had been maintained and used for decades is a reasonable and sensible compromise.
Flags will help with safety
Bravos to the Lake George Park Commission for taking up the issue of safe boating on Lake George and requiring that all commercial canoes and kayaks display safety flags, starting next year. That means all rental and public-use canoes and kayaks, but not privately owned and operated canoes and kayaks, will be required to show flags on poles at least 42 inches high. These flags won’t make the lake safe overnight, but they’re a start, and it’s good to see the Park Commission acknowledging the problem. Lake George is a big, dangerous lake, where storms can whip up suddenly with waves that can swamp a canoe and obscure sight lines. Motorboats often travel too fast across the lake, especially at night and in low-light conditions. Little flags won’t make the danger disappear, but they will help.
