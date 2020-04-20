Boos and bravos

Protesters endanger others

Boos to those people nationwide unable to grasp that, to fight a pandemic, everyone has to work together. God forbid that any of the people who have been protesting state orders to stop the spread of the disease through social distancing should get sick, or have their loved ones get sick. But this is how the disease spreads, through close contact of the sort being "demonstrated" by demonstrators clumping in public squares in various spots throughout the country. Perhaps they are unaware of how devastating this disease can be. The more we learn about it — that the young and healthy can get terribly sick and die as well as the old and infirm, that it attacks the kidneys and other organs, that it causes blood clots that can lead to strokes and heart attacks — the worse it gets. This isn't the flu. In a bad year, the flu may cause 50,000 deaths. Some people get flu shots, but many don't (and sometimes they don't work), and almost no one engages in any social distancing or any other preventative measure. Some people go to work with the flu. In contrast, we have now shut down our economy nationwide. People are wearing masks, washing their hands like fiends and staying as far away from other human beings as possible. But we are still at 40,000 deaths and rising. Can you imagine what the number would be if we weren't going to such extremes? Unfortunately, some of us seem determined to find out, and if that means causing friends, family and people they've never met to get sick, suffer and sometimes die, well ... well ... that's the price of liberty? It's hard to overstate how foolish these protests are. You don't have to agree with every single distancing measure. But to protest by gathering in a crowd in public — endangering yourself and everyone you have contact with — is beyond foolhardy. Everyone in a state with stay-home orders, which is just about everyone in the country, has a legal and a moral obligation to follow those orders. Disagree if you want. But do it in your own home, on your own Facebook page or in your own letter to the editor, and leave out of it the vast majority of people who want more than anything to get through the pandemic without catching COVID-19.