Boos and bravos

Protesters endanger others
Boos to those people nationwide unable to grasp that, to fight a pandemic, everyone has to work together. God forbid that any of the people who have been protesting state orders to stop the spread of the disease through social distancing should get sick, or have their loved ones get sick. But this is how the disease spreads, through close contact of the sort being "demonstrated" by demonstrators clumping in public squares in various spots throughout the country. Perhaps they are unaware of how devastating this disease can be. The more we learn about it — that the young and healthy can get terribly sick and die as well as the old and infirm, that it attacks the kidneys and other organs, that it causes blood clots that can lead to strokes and heart attacks — the worse it gets. This isn't the flu. In a bad year, the flu may cause 50,000 deaths. Some people get flu shots, but many don't (and sometimes they don't work), and almost no one engages in any social distancing or any other preventative measure. Some people go to work with the flu. In contrast, we have now shut down our economy nationwide. People are wearing masks, washing their hands like fiends and staying as far away from other human beings as possible. But we are still at 40,000 deaths and rising. Can you imagine what the number would be if we weren't going to such extremes? Unfortunately, some of us seem determined to find out, and if that means causing friends, family and people they've never met to get sick, suffer and sometimes die, well ... well ... that's the price of liberty? It's hard to overstate how foolish these protests are. You don't have to agree with every single distancing measure. But to protest by gathering in a crowd in public — endangering yourself and everyone you have contact with — is beyond foolhardy. Everyone in a state with stay-home orders, which is just about everyone in the country, has a legal and a moral obligation to follow those orders. Disagree if you want. But do it in your own home, on your own Facebook page or in your own letter to the editor, and leave out of it the vast majority of people who want more than anything to get through the pandemic without catching COVID-19.
Most people working vs. pandemic
Bravos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for extending the stay-home orders in New York through at least May 15, and bravos to all the residents and business owners who, at personal sacrifice, have followed the orders. The difficulty of this time should not be minimized. Although many of us have been idled by the pandemic — required to stay home — it's not a vacation. It is a hardship, particularly for those people who have lost their income and for small business owners who may be watching the slow-motion destruction of their dreams. Every time you put on a mask, avoid congregating with other people, wash your hands and stay home, you are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. That saves lives. So it may not feel heroic to rake leaves or watch old movies for hours (we are finally learning what the phrase "a month of Sundays" means), you are contributing to a great national effort to curb the suffering. Keep it up.
State must be transparent
Boos to the Cuomo administration for failing to make public the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in all nursing homes in the state. This is information the public needs to know, especially nursing home residents and staff and their friends and relatives. Other states are releasing this information. New York is releasing data from nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have had more than five coronavirus deaths. But that is an arbitrary number. Any privacy concerns it serves are far outweighed by the public safety benefit of transparency. The same is true for prisons, where hundreds of people have contracted the virus. But state officials won't say where these cases have occurred. Names don't have to be revealed. But if the coronavirus has gotten into a nursing home or a prison, the public should be told.
Uncommon times should be chronicled
Bravos to local historians for chronicling the local reaction to the pandemic and collecting items that will, someday in the future, carry historical interest. This is a crisis, and of course most of us are so wrapped up in what is happening right now we aren't giving much thought to how these events will be viewed a few decades or centuries from now. But it's fascinating to think about, and it's valuable to document. We shouldn't take the preservation of a historical record for granted, especially not in this digital age. Much of what used to be put down on paper — in letters, for example — is now only put down in the ephemeral digital space, in emails or on social media platforms. Many of those posts, which never exist in a concrete form, will be inaccessible in 50 or 100 years. So it's important to collect records now — records you can hold in your hand — and to create them, too (by keeping a coronavirus diary, for example), so future generations will know what took place.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!