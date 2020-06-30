Boos and bravos

High schools get creative

Bravos to the all the local high schools who founds ways to hold graduations — online or at large outdoor sites like drive-in theaters and football fields, with masks and social distancing. They weren’t traditional commencements, but who says graduation has to be the same every year? Is it the crowded, sweaty gym that makes the ceremony special? Truth is, this year will stand out in the annals of commencements, because of all the special measures forced on schools by the pandemic. The creativity shown by the schools to have some sort of special occasion for students to remember has been wonderful to see. Some people, wanting the comfort of tradition, may have been disappointed, but we were pleased and encouraged. Students may even have learned a lesson about persisting in the face of adversity — a lesson that they will probably have many occasions to call upon in the next few years.

New York fights back

Bravos to the Cuomo administration for its go-slow, science-based approach to the coronavirus pandemic, an approach that has taken the state from being the epicenter of the pandemic to having one of the lowest case counts in the country. We are seeing now how foolhardy it is to rush a reopening. Although the go-slow strategy has consequences for businesses, and lots of New Yorkers are suffering financially because of it, more would be suffering, both financially and health-wise, if Gov. Andrew Cuomo had not led the state in imposing a long, strict lockdown, followed by a slow, careful reopening. Places like Florida, where governors like Ron DeSantis were at one time bragging about their lack of cases, are now scrambling to get hold of a runaway infection, with hospitals filling up and much worse days on the horizon. These states should have taken heed of New York’s success in curbing the spread of the virus and followed its lead. But our country is struggling because of feckless and irresponsible leadership — on the federal level and in many states — which encourages similar behavior from citizens. New York has suffered mightily from this pandemic and no one should be crowing about our current low number of cases or lording it over other states that are in trouble. But we should learn lessons. It worked for New York to follow the science. It failed for Florida and other states to ignore it.