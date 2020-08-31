Boos and bravos

NY must invest in eco-tourism

Bravos to Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, for pushing back on pressure from environmental groups to institute a hiking permit system in the Adirondack High Peaks. The High Peaks has drawn a growing number of hikers in recent years, a positive development that has boosted the North Country economy. The burgeoning popularity of outdoor activities, especially wilderness recreation, is the realization of a vision put forward for many years by environmentalists, who argued that wilderness preservation would lead to Adirondack eco-tourism, making more environmentally destructive industries, like manufacturing, unnecessary. It would be the height of hypocrisy now for environmental organizations to attempt to curtail the very industry they championed. What is needed is support from the state for facilities to accommodate the growing number of hikers. Toilet facilities, beyond the odd portable toilet stuck in the corner of a parking area, should be at the top of the list. The shuttle buses scheduled to run to some of the busiest trailheads were scuttled this summer by COVID-19, but that service should be brought back next year, and expanded. More High Peaks rangers are needed, to police hikers’ behavior and to keep them safe. More rangers – many more – would be needed to enforce a permit system, anyway. New York should hire the rangers first and see if some of the behaviors motivating a call for permits can be curbed by the increases in education and enforcement rangers would provide. Perhaps, someday, permits will be necessary. But, as Seggos says, they should be a last resort.