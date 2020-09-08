Boos and bravos

Irresponsibility spreads disease

Boos to students at SUNY Oneonta and other colleges who have not been able to dredge up the common sense or discipline to avoid mass gatherings like fraternity parties. Some observers have defended students who are breaking pandemic safety rules, saying it is the job of the university to organize the campus environment in such a way that it’s safe. But no amount of organization is going to defend against the spread of infection if young people are determined to get together in ways that make transmission inevitable. It would not be possible or desirable for any university to station enough security guards around campus at night to detect and shut down dorm parties. Student cooperation in these efforts is essential. Do we really want to say to our young adults that we expect them to be irresponsible, that we know they’re incapable of helping out in an emergency? They are capable. Situations like the one at Oneonta, where hundreds of students tested positive, then in-person classes were canceled and, finally, students were sent home, are a direct result of student irresponsibility. The shutdown is unfair to students who were following the rules, but that is, of course, a microcosm of what is happening everywhere. Some people are being hyper-vigilant, most people are doing their best and a few very selfish people are refusing to wear masks – or refusing to wear them properly – and making life difficult for everyone. Apparently, some folks justify their self-centeredness by appeals to individual rights, but a right to expose your mouth and nose in public is not recognized in the Constitution, and neither is a right to hurt other people. Now, we have young people from all over the country, potentially exposed to the coronavirus, leaving SUNY Oneonta and returning to their homes. Warren County Public Health is asking that those coming here quarantine at home for two weeks, but that isn’t going to protect older members of their own families. The urge to party that some students just couldn’t resist could have dire consequences.