Boos and bravos

Irresponsibility spreads disease
Boos to students at SUNY Oneonta and other colleges who have not been able to dredge up the common sense or discipline to avoid mass gatherings like fraternity parties. Some observers have defended students who are breaking pandemic safety rules, saying it is the job of the university to organize the campus environment in such a way that it’s safe. But no amount of organization is going to defend against the spread of infection if young people are determined to get together in ways that make transmission inevitable. It would not be possible or desirable for any university to station enough security guards around campus at night to detect and shut down dorm parties. Student cooperation in these efforts is essential. Do we really want to say to our young adults that we expect them to be irresponsible, that we know they’re incapable of helping out in an emergency? They are capable. Situations like the one at Oneonta, where hundreds of students tested positive, then in-person classes were canceled and, finally, students were sent home, are a direct result of student irresponsibility. The shutdown is unfair to students who were following the rules, but that is, of course, a microcosm of what is happening everywhere. Some people are being hyper-vigilant, most people are doing their best and a few very selfish people are refusing to wear masks – or refusing to wear them properly – and making life difficult for everyone. Apparently, some folks justify their self-centeredness by appeals to individual rights, but a right to expose your mouth and nose in public is not recognized in the Constitution, and neither is a right to hurt other people. Now, we have young people from all over the country, potentially exposed to the coronavirus, leaving SUNY Oneonta and returning to their homes. Warren County Public Health is asking that those coming here quarantine at home for two weeks, but that isn’t going to protect older members of their own families. The urge to party that some students just couldn’t resist could have dire consequences.
Community disgusted by vandalism
Bravos to everyone in the Greenwich community who reacted with disgust and disappointment last week after two Tedra Cobb for Congress signs were defaced with black spray paint and a racial slur was scrawled on the side of a private home. The damage done to the house is particularly reprehensible and upsetting, not only because it was racist but because it was a personal attack on a member of the community – Luke Anderson, who owns the house and lives there with his girlfriend. They had placed a Black Lives Matter sign in one of their windows, which, apparently, prompted the vandalism. We do not believe this was done by “kids” acting up. This was a purposeful attack on a previously chosen target, undertaken in the dark with the intention of hurting and intimidating members of the community. It was despicable and cowardly. Black Lives Matter is a simple, elegant statement of truth. No aspect of those words – no reasonable connotation of them – is offensive. Only those with a miserable outlook on life could find something in those words so objectionable they would need to commit a crime to obscure them. We pity such people. But we admire the larger community of Greenwich for coming together to condemn this vandalism.
Women raise money to protect animals
Bravos to the owners of the Kemp Animal Sanctuary at Nettle Meadow – Lorraine Lambiase and Sheila Flanagan – who created the sanctuary in Thurman to care for animals that would otherwise have been abandoned. These are animals with disabilities or those that outlived their usefulness on farms. Lambiase and Flanagan are farmers themselves – they make and sell artisanal cheeses sold around the country -- but they bring to their business a special devotion to their animals. Every year, they host fund-raisers, such as bluegrass jams, to raise money for the sanctuary, but those have been canceled in this pandemic year. As a result, they have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the animals’ food and medical care. We wish them success.
Men bring guns to protests
Boos to anyone anywhere in the country who is not a police officer and who brings a gun to a protest. We have seen three people killed at protests in recent weeks – one in Portland, Oregon and two in Kenosha, Wisconsin -- because of men who were reckless and stupid enough to come to the event with guns. In both cases, they shot unarmed protesters. In Kenosha, officers on the scene had not only allowed but welcomed armed vigilantes to the streets of their city. It should be possible, and we believe it is possible, to ban guns from certain public gatherings when the risk is high of them being fired when they shouldn’t be. Since some demonstrators refuse to show any common sense, it’s up to local governments to impose restrictions on these events that protect human life.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
