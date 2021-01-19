Boos and bravos

Bob Henke shifts the blame
Boos to Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke, who drew a line that exists only in his imagination from complaints about police violence at protests last summer (Black Lives Matter marches, we assume) to the inadequate police presence Jan. 6 at the Capitol and the sometimes-heroic, sometimes-timid response of the officers on the scene. Henke said he was condemning the Capitol riot, because he was asked to do so by some constituents, but he made clear he resented the request and spent most of his time, instead, condemning groups that have called for demilitarization of police forces. If he didn’t want to condemn a violent assault on the national seat of government by thousands of white nationalists and other extremists, who mercilessly beat police officers, killing one of them, then we all would have benefited from him keeping quiet. Instead, he indulged in the selective outrage he purported to hate and, with his words, hammered at the cracks that divide the country. He minimized the Capitol assault — “There’s a couple hundred people there that really ought to be in jail,” he said — when thousands of people stormed the Capitol, and arrests will reach into the many hundreds at least, according to law enforcement. When Henke mentioned other events that outrage him, he chose to go all the way back to the 2011 occupation of the Wisconsin statehouse by people upset over Gov. Scott Walker’s budget, which included changes Walker made to the collective bargaining agreement. Those protests were supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, the state’s police union, with the head of the union calling on off-duty officers to join the protest and sleep in the Capitol. They bear little resemblance to the intentionally violent assault on Jan. 6, which targeted police officers. Why didn’t Henke bring up a much more recent and relevant occupation — the occupation of the Michigan Capitol last April by armed protesters who demanded an end to coronavirus safety measures? Some of the men later arrested for a conspiracy to abduct and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer participated in that occupation. Those men were drawn from the same groups that formed the core of the mob on Jan. 6 in Washington. They pose a clear and present danger to our country’s democracy and the lives of its citizens. But Henke’s outrage is pointed elsewhere — not at the actual, physical threat but at those people who have questioned when and how police forces use violent tactics. According to Henke, the destruction to people and property on Jan. 6 can be blamed largely not on the insurrectionists, who came dressed in protective gear and armed with guns, ammunition, pipe bombs, hammers and zip ties and also used flags, fire extinguishers and helmets to smash through windows and beat police officers, but on protesters from “the summer.” Black Lives Matter protests took place across the country last summer. The vast majority were peaceful marches, as in Glens Falls. But in some instances, where police and protesters clashed, protesters later complained about a heavy-handed police response. The tortured narrative Henke would have us believe is that, because of those complaints, police agencies failed to come out in force on Jan. 6, out of fear they would be criticized. We don’t buy it. We believe it is an attempt to shift blame for one of the worst episodes in American history — the only time in more than 200 years the Capitol has been attacked by American citizens. The only protest we know of that has anything to do with the Jan. 6 riot is the one at the Michigan Capitol. For a local supervisor to try to place the blame anywhere but on the insurrectionists themselves is shameful. We would suggest Henke apologize, but we have seen what happens when he is asked to make a statement for the public good, so we are going to hope, instead, that he says nothing more.
Leggett took stand for truth, against violence
Bravos to Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett for introducing a resolution to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, condemning the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and affirming the 2020 election was legitimate. It would be hard to find a less controversial resolution than one that condemns the only time in history that U.S. citizens have attacked the Capitol and confirms as valid an election that has been examined and reviewed multiple times in multiple states. Nonetheless, in our current times, when millions of members of one political party are insisting on and demanding adherence to a lie – that the election was stolen by Democrats – it takes some semblance of a spine to step forward on a majority Republican board and insist on the truth.
Other supervisors ran from taking a stand
Boos to the various Warren County supervisors who balked at the sensible, truthful resolution introduced by Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett and insisted, instead, the board send a letter, so its members wouldn’t have to cast a vote. What a pitiful place we have reached when a supervisor of a small town in Warren County can’t say a violent attack on our Capitol, which killed a police officer, was a bad thing. And what a dangerous place we have reached when our local elected officials refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the national election on the eve of the new president being inaugurated. The two are intimately linked — the insurrectionists were inflamed by the lie that the election was stolen. Everyone who perpetuates that lie — by repeating it or by keeping silent when it is repeated — is tacitly endorsing the violence that flowed from it.
Blais has been village’s best promoter
Bravos to Lake George Mayor Bob Blais for the many years he has spent at the top of his village’s government. Blais is “heavily leaning” toward retirement at the end of his current two-year term. Blais, 84, was first elected in 1971, which means he has spent nearly 50 years in the job. We don’t recommend that anyone see local political positions as lifetime appointments. But Blais deserves credit for his low-key maneuvering over the years to make his community better and for his full-throated promotion of the village’s excellence as a summer vacation spot.
