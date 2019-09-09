Planning Board goes forward with complex
Bravos to the Glens Falls Planning Board for finally approving an apartment complex for the homeless and people living with mental illness after a long series of objections from neighbors that had little merit. The 5-1 vote will allow the 29-unit complex on Cooper Street to begin construction sometime in October. It should be completed in 18 to 24 months.
Supervisors give arena another $100,000
Bravos to the Warren County supervisors for agreeing to give an additional $100,000 in bed tax monies to the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition to make much needed upgrades to the building. The plan is to give the non-profit organization $100,000 in each of the next five years to help pay for more than $1 million in improvements to the building.
Dept. of Corrections less than transparent
Boos to the New York State Department of Corrections for refusing to give a Post-Star reporter public information on an inmate. The department previously would give out the information with a simple phone request, but this time demanded the reporter file a Freedom of Information Request. A FOIL request was never intended to be the standard for getting public information. It was only supposed to be used if there was doubt about whether the information is public, which is not the case here. The state continues to become less and less transparent under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, with FOIL requests often delayed months without cause. It is something we all should be worried about.
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury baseball coach retires
Bravos to Queensbury High School’s longtime baseball coach Jay Marra, who retired after a 41-year coaching career where he made five trips to the state baseball championships, finally winning in 2018. He finished his career with a 689-283 record, for a .709 winning percentage. Marra was not only a winner, but he is one of those old-time coaches who focused on the fundamentals and playing the game the right way. Several of his players went on to play professional baseball, including Brendan Harris.
Glens Falls honors former assistant principal
Bravos to Glens Falls High School for taking the time to celebrate the 77th birthday of retired assistant principal Stanley Rummel. Too often, former school leaders are forgotten soon after retiring, but because of the legacy Rummel left, that was not the case. It is rare indeed that someone is celebrated 20 years after leaving the job.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.