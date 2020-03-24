Boos and Bravos (March 24)

Gov. Cuomo provides decisive action
Bravos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the countless number of executive actions he has taken to eliminate as much spread of the coronavirus as possible. Gov. Cuomo’s actions are sweeping but decisive and show that he is fearlessly making the right decisions. We understand that many in upstate New York do not condone his liberal policies, but he is showing leadership during this difficult time. We all should leave the politics behind for the foreseeable future.
School districts mobilize for meals
Bravos to school districts across the region for quickly mobilizing programs to ensure schoolchildren get breakfast and lunch served at their residences when not in school. It is impressive how quickly our communities have responded.
National Guard member clears the air
Bravos to the anonymous member of the National Guard who reached out to the newspaper to explain the great good the guard was accomplishing in requisitioning supplies at a local big-box store for use downstate. It was a reminder that we are all in this together and the National Guard is there to help get us through it.
Telescope steps up for its workers
Bravos to Telescope furniture for deciding to pay its 250 workers their salaries while being shut down for the next two weeks. It is an outstanding show of good faith to the company's work force.
Family showed concern for other residents
Bravos to the family of a local nursing home resident for being proactive and demanding a coronavirus test, because they believed a loved one had coronavirus. The resident eventually died, but considering the number of deaths at nursing homes around the country from coronavirus, erring on the side of caution would have been prudent in this case.
Priest finds way to give confession
Bravos to Rev. Tom Morrette for setting up a confessional in the St. Mary’s parking lot for parishioners. While we all must be careful regarding our physical well-being, spiritual well-being is important as well.
Two distilleries to make hand sanitizer
Bravos to two local distilleries — Springbrook Hollow Farm and Lake George Distilling Co. — for providing a community service by immediately producing hand sanitizer and making it available to the public for free.
Hospital, Hudson Headwaters partnering
Bravos to Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters for agreeing to work together to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region. In these challenging times for the hospital, it is gratifying to see the two community health services work together.
Making dreams come true
Bravos to all those in Glens Falls who made one young exchange student’s dream of attending an American prom a reality. It was a small act of kindness that we are sure will be remembered forever. In these difficult times, it was inspiring to read about the effort to make this happen.
The Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.
