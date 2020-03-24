Boos and Bravos (March 24)

Gov. Cuomo provides decisive action

Bravos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the countless number of executive actions he has taken to eliminate as much spread of the coronavirus as possible. Gov. Cuomo’s actions are sweeping but decisive and show that he is fearlessly making the right decisions. We understand that many in upstate New York do not condone his liberal policies, but he is showing leadership during this difficult time. We all should leave the politics behind for the foreseeable future.

School districts mobilize for meals

Bravos to school districts across the region for quickly mobilizing programs to ensure schoolchildren get breakfast and lunch served at their residences when not in school. It is impressive how quickly our communities have responded.

National Guard member clears the air

Bravos to the anonymous member of the National Guard who reached out to the newspaper to explain the great good the guard was accomplishing in requisitioning supplies at a local big-box store for use downstate. It was a reminder that we are all in this together and the National Guard is there to help get us through it.

Telescope steps up for its workers