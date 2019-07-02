Warren County wins judgment over unpaid bill
Bravos to Warren County officials for pursuing and winning a judgment against the estate of a nursing home resident whose family tried to avoid its responsibility in paying the nursing home bill of an elderly parent, even though it had the means to do so. We hate to see cases like this, but if you have the means to pay for nursing home care, you should. We hope the county is also awarded legal fees by the judge.
Blais proposes fire tower along lake
Bravos to Lake George Mayor Robert Blais for his idea to add a new tourist attraction to the southern basin of the lake. Blais wants to put up a full-sized replica of an Adirondack fire tower to allow visitors an even more dramatic view of the lake. Tourist destinations like Lake George should always be looking for ways to reinvent themselves with new things to do for visitors.
Student Connection holds orientation events
Bravos to the Lake George Student Connection for holding two welcome orientation events for visiting international students. A total of 350 students, working on J-1 visas, attended the two sessions. It was just a few years ago that students had little, if any, help in adjusting to their new environment. It’s great to see local leaders following through on initiatives to make the working experience a good one. This is the third year for Student Connection, which is funded by the towns of Queensbury, Bolton and Lake George, and administered by the village of Lake George.
Queensbury working on sh ort-term rentals
Bravos to the town of Queensbury for moving forward with guidelines for its short-term rental law, but it is disappointing that it is not in place for the summer rental season. After all, summer and the rental season that goes with it should not have been a surprise to the Town Board.
Warren County should not sue Queensbury
Bravos to the Warren County supervisors for deciding not to sue the town of Queensbury over a $50,000 grant that a former public official is accused of stealing. Considering the criminal matter is still being resolved, it seems wise to wait to see how that plays out before deciding who to hold responsible for the $50,000.
Chairman picks up some extra duties
Bravos to Bob Henke, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and Argyle’s supervisor, for picking up new responsibilities as the interim county code administrator. Henke will not be paid any more for his extra duties. While we applaud his civic-mindedness, we encourage him to look for a replacement as soon as possible.
Coroners work out deal on autopsies
Bravos to the coroners in Warren and Washington counties for working out an agreement with Glens Falls Hospital to do all future autopsies at Glens Falls Hospital after Albany Medical Center raised its prices significantly. The new agreement makes it more convenient for local coroners and less expensive for taxpayers.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.