Fort Edward resident shows concern
Bravos to Fort Edward resident Katie DeGroot for attending a recent meeting of the Town Board in Fort Edward and asking straightforward questions about what is happening at the former dewatering site. Considering the secrecy and failure to follow Freedom of Information laws by the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. — which appears to be the same owner who previously operated the site and still owe back taxes — there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. What was unfortunate is that DeGroot was the only Fort Edward resident who seemed to have a concern.
Queensbury honored for environmental work
Bravos to the town of Queensbury for their work in extending buffers from 15 to 75 feet between waterfront properties and streams. The Fund for Lake George presented town officials with an award at its annual meeting for work that should keep excess nutrients out of water and limit the possibility of a toxic algal bloom.
Glens Falls, Queensbury share expense
Bravos to the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury for entering into an agreement to split the cost of paving a road where the residents live in Queensbury, but the road is in Glens Falls. It may seem like a small thing, but the two municipalities have not always had such a good working relationship.
Supervisor needed to be more transparent
Boos to Thurman Supervisor Cynthia Hyde for keeping secret that the town’s financial information had been compromised and funds had been stolen from its accounts. While Hyde bares no responsibility for the breach or the funds that were stolen, she neglected to tell other members of the Town Board or residents of the town about the situation. Considering the seriousness of the crime, Hyde should have immediately disclosed the problem and what she had done to address it. Town officials need to be totally transparent when there are any issues with missing taxpayer money.
Moreau to limit apartment expansion
Bravos to the Town Board in Moreau for putting a stop to any further apartment development for the next six months. We regularly hear from residents who feel the apartment complexes are ugly and not appropriate for the suburban community. Considering the proposed development of the Route 9 corridor, putting a pause on the apartments shows that the Town Board is listening to residents.
Father’s rescue is inspirational
Bravos to South Glens Falls resident Matt Duval who awoke from a nap to find his apartment on fire and risked his own life to rescue his son while suffering severe burns. While we all believe we would do whatever it takes to protect our children, Duval delivered on that premise by rescuing his 3-year-old from the burning building and running down a burning staircase barefoot with the child. Both Duval and his son were burned in the fire, but we understand they are both on the mend. His actions were an inspiration to us all.
