Boos and Bravos (Jan. 28)

State to invest in Anthony’s home
Bravos to the state of New York for agreeing to invest $700,000 in the Greenwich home where Susan B. Anthony lived her early years. This year marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, so the timing is perfect. The Greek Revival-style house was where Anthony lived from age 6 to 19.
Cuomo wants to improve the state flag
Boos to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his proposal to add the Latin phrase “e pluribus unum” – it means “out of many, one” – to all New York state flags. Sure, it’s a nice thought, but considering all the financial challenges the state is facing, it should not waste one penny of taxpayer revenue on frills.
Early release bill for felons is ill-conceived
Boos to New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman for sponsoring a bill that would allow many inmates convicted of a felony to be paroled after age 55 if they have served 15 years of their sentence. The bill does not seem to take into account the brutality of the crime while ignoring crime victims. Hoylman should drop the proposed legislation immediately.
Little honored with BOCES video
Bravos to officials at WSWHE BOCES for putting together a four-minute video to honor Sen. Betty Little for her years of service and her interest in BOCES programs. The video showed many of Little’s visits to BOCES over the years, and the local superintendents in attendance said that Little was the voice for rural upstate schools in the state Senate. The senator should get used to these honors as part of a well-deserved year-long farewell tour before she retires.
Sheriff says program not sustainable
Bravos to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr for being straightforward with voters and schools about the new school resource officer program that was implemented last year. The program has been well received in many school districts, but LaFarr said he did not believe it could be sustainable the way it is currently set up because he cannot recruit enough former officers to fill the need. That type of honesty should be appreciated.
Village of Whitehall thinking out of the box
Bravos to the village of Whitehall and the 45 people who turned out to make a plea to Home and Garden TV’s Erin and Ben Napier to consider the historic village for their new series, “Home Town Takeover.” While the plea may be a long shot, it was out of the box thinking, and it showed how the community is willing to come together for a good cause. We hope they are successful.
Supervisors need an expert on web promotion
Boos to the Washington County supervisors for not having a better handle on the county’s online promotion numbers and what they mean. The county is expected to spend close to $100,000 this year, but the numbers we heard about increased Facebook followers and page views were not impressive compared to other websites. As a news outlet, we know something about page views and our audience. It is not unusual for one of our news stories to regularly draw more page views in a day than the Washington County site did in a year. The county needs to have some of the supervisors become experts on the numbers and what they are trying to accomplish before spending any more money. Even doubling or tripling their traffic will not make a difference because their numbers are so low. They need to know how to attract tourists, not only to the county, but first to their website.
Warren County stays out of city debate
Bravos to Warren County supervisors for staying out of the debate over whether a housing complex should be built in the city of Glens Falls. This is a local community issue and a lawsuit is pending. This should be left up to the city and courts to decide.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.