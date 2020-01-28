Boos and Bravos (Jan. 28)

Sheriff says program not sustainable

Bravos to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr for being straightforward with voters and schools about the new school resource officer program that was implemented last year. The program has been well received in many school districts, but LaFarr said he did not believe it could be sustainable the way it is currently set up because he cannot recruit enough former officers to fill the need. That type of honesty should be appreciated.

Village of Whitehall thinking out of the box

Bravos to the village of Whitehall and the 45 people who turned out to make a plea to Home and Garden TV’s Erin and Ben Napier to consider the historic village for their new series, “Home Town Takeover.” While the plea may be a long shot, it was out of the box thinking, and it showed how the community is willing to come together for a good cause. We hope they are successful.

Supervisors need an expert on web promotion