Boos and Bravos (Jan. 21)

Moreau supervisor looks bad again

Boos to Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz for making another personnel move that just smacks of political retribution. We booed the supervisor for failing to reappoint a member of the Planning Board who had worked to elect a member of the Town Board of the opposite party recently. Now, the supervisor has gone and replaced the town’s longtime historian – who is the wife of the Planning Board member who was not reappointed. What’s worse, he has appointed another person who does not even have a background in history. As bad as the last personnel move looked, this one looks worse.

One amazing climbing accomplishment

Bravos to Greenwich’s Mike Jaworski and his friend Nick Glasser of New Jersey for climbing all 46 Adirondack peaks in just over nine days, and in the dead of winter. While there are many amazing athletic feats in our region every year, and many people become 46ers every year, this sprint in ridiculously difficult circumstances was above and beyond anything we have seen in some time.

Thomas owes Whitehead, public explanation