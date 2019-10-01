{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls protest

A group taking part in the "We the People" march Sept. 21 in downtown Glens Falls. The Common Council went into executive session to discuss how to regulate the ongoing protests.

Glens Falls opens discussion on protests

Bravos to the Glens Falls Common Council for holding discussions on how to regulate the ongoing protests in downtown Glens Falls. It is long overdue, but unfortunately the discussion was not held in public. The Common Council went into executive session so that the discussions were secret. When you are holding talks about freedom of speech, it seems logical to hold those discussions where all citizens can listen and take part.

Cybersecurity training is needed

Bravos to Michael Colvin, Warren County’s director of information technology, for giving 70 employees a pop quiz on cybersecurity. While only 4 of the 70 employees opened a “phishing” email, that percentage would be enough to cause some significant problems in a workplace with 800 employees. Colvin concluded that more training was needed at the county level. We suspect we all could use more training on cybersecurity and wonder if a public workshop might be a good idea.

Neighbors object to Moreau project

Boos to the Moreau neighbors who continue to object to a local developer’s plan for a bar/tasting room. After initial protests over plans for a performance venue, short-term rentals and a solar array, the developer downsized to a bar/tasting room. The objection from neighbors sounded a little over the top and reminded us of something you might hear in the Prohibition-era, including one comment about how drunks might open gates to free horses.

Stories of Honor

From left, Dale Connell and Janice Monroe are honored for their service on Wednesday during an event recognizing local veterans called, Stories of Honor, Wednesday at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury. Ten veterans were honored as part of the inaugural event.

Veterans honored in Post-Star event

Bravos to the 10 local veterans honored in The Post-Star’s first ever “Stories of Honor” breakfast. Each of the veterans had their story told in a special edition published in the newspaper while also being honored with a plaque at a breakfast at SUNY Adirondack.

Doctor pitches in to help hospital

Bravos to Dr. Jack Leary for his idea for a local letter-writing campaign to allow Glens Falls Hospital to be designated a sole community hospital and increase its federal aid. Leary said he was frustrated because Glens Falls Hospital officials were not pursuing this avenue more aggressively. With the hospital continuing to face financial challenges – to what extent we do not know – it’s good to know that someone is willing to work on the front lines to make something happen.

Supervisor had conflict of interest

Boos to Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond for not acknowledging that a person bidding on a piece of county property was a former relative. Diamond did not reveal his relationship with the potential buyer during the Facilities Committee meeting where he advocated the land be sold to him. He voted in favor of the sale to the former relative in both the committee and the regular board meeting and the county approved that sale, even though it was $51,000 less than a higher bidder. While Diamond said the relationship did not affect his vote, he should have revealed the conflict to the entire board and let them decide whether he should recuse himself.

Fierce rivals to talk about sports merger

Bravos to Granville and Whitehall school officials for agreeing to open talks about merging their two sports programs. We are seeing these challenges all across the region where schools are seeing declines in enrollment. What complicates this is that Granville and Whitehall have been fierce rivals for decades. The most important thing is what is best for the student-athletes at both schools, even if it means ending a big traditional rivalry.

Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.

 

 

