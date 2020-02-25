Boos and Bravos (Feb. 25)

Stefanik votes against extension of ERA
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik votes against a resolution to remove the deadline for Equal Rights Amendment ratification.
Boos to Rep. Elise Stefanik for voting against a resolution that would have eliminated the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. The state of Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the amendment designed to prohibit discrimination based on sex. Seventy-five percent of all states are needed to ratify for it to move forward as an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Since the original deadline was 1982, this resolution was designed to change the deadline. The vote passed 232-183 with only five Republicans voting for it. Stefanik said she did not support the bill because it was unconstitutional. She said the process needs to start over again, which we believe would be an enormous step backward in getting this amendment passed and providing legal support for women.
Queensbury to honor Queen Charlotte
Queen Charlotte, whose husband presided over the Revolutionary War, is getting recognized in Queensbury. The town is named after her.
Bravos to Queensbury Supervisor John Strough for his idea to place a portrait of Queen Charlotte — whom the town is named for — in the town hall. It is a good idea to honor the Queen and share the history of how the town got its name. Before Strough promoted this project, we did not know the backstory.
Warren County moving toward composting
A new state law that will require some businesses to compost food waste has Warren County leaders discussing creating a regional compost facility.
Bravos to the state of New York for its passage of the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law last year. It’s also great to see Warren County officials moving forward with discussions to enact the law with a composting facility to serve the Glens Falls region. Composting is an important step forward in reducing the amount of waste communities need to dispose of. It’s great to see the county moving forward on this initiative.
You have free articles remaining.
Hospital application missing information
Glens Falls Hospital officials chose to offer an alternative explanation to the Department of Health rather than admit why the hospital lost money in 2017.
Boos to Glens Falls Hospital for failing to identify to the Department of Health the reason for a $34 million loss in 2017 as part of its application to affiliate with Albany Medical Center. In the application, the hospital said the reason for the loss was a rapid decline in volume of surgical cases and a disproportionate share of government payers over private insurance. It did not mention at all that the $34 million loss came about through the failure of a new billing system.
99-year-old alerts DA to scam
A 99-year-old Granville resident alerted Warren County officials to a new mail scam, and the Washington County District Attorney's Office was warning others about it.
Bravos to the 99-year-old Granville woman, who not only refused to fall for a scam aimed at the elderly, but did her civic duty and called the Washington County District Attorney’s Office so they could alert others. The scam asked for personal banking information before a “reward” would be offered. The Granville woman figured that sounded fishy and acted by calling authorities.
Supervisors table appointment to IDA
Warren County's appointments to the Warren-Washington Counties IDA continued to ruffle feathers Friday.
Bravos to Warren County supervisors for tabling a resolution to make a controversial appointment to the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency. The controversy centers on the refusal to reappoint Travis Whitehead to the board. Several supervisors expressed concern about whether policies for appointments were being followed. It is a good question.
Fair to take over Fourth of July fireworks
Free fireworks and a cornhole tournament will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July.
Bravos to the Washington County Fair for taking over the annual Elks Fourth of July fireworks in Greenwich after the Elks struggled with the cost. The Elks helped provide the road map for the event to the Washington County Fair, and with help from the Fort Miller Group, the fireworks will go on as scheduled at the Washington County Fairgrounds. A great example of those within the community working together.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.