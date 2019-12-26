Boos and Bravos (Dec. 26)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bravos to “Taste of NY” for its sponsorship of an event at SUNY Adirondack that brought a total of 37 vendors, including regional farmers, food and beverage producers, brewers, cider and wine makers and distillers together to connect producers of products with businesses in the region. It’s a great way for local businesses and producers to help each other.

Mall would like to add apartments

Bravos to Pyramid Management Group for its plans to change the zoning at Aviation Mall and build an apartment complex behind its current facility. With the retail market a continuing challenge for malls everywhere, adding nearby apartments could lead to new stores that would cater to a different type of market and make the mall the center of a niche community. The idea is definitely worth exploring further.

Thrift shop meant to help people, horses

Bravos to the Spring Hill Horse Rescue of Clarendon, Vt. for establishing “The Frugal Pig” at the former Family Dollar location in Whitehall. The non-profit established a thrift shop concept at the venue and has a wide array of clothing and supplies for sale, with the proceeds going to help rescue horses in need.

Fort Edward businesses come together

Bravos to the new “Promote Fort Edward” organization for its work in giving the defunct chamber of commerce a new start by getting village and town businesses to work together to improve the current business climate. There have been several new businesses in Fort Edward in the past year, and working together is a great way for the town and village to move forward with the business community.

Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.

