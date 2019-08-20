Two continue to tell story of Rogers Island
Bravos to David Starbuck and Matt Rozell for their continued dedication toward telling the story of Rogers Island. Both Starbuck and Rozell were initially involved in a Revolutionary War dig there in the 1990s, and both returned this summer as part of the SUNY Adirondack Archaeological Field School. The two, using their knowledge from the past, attempted to piece together the two digs to help complete the story. Several important finds were made over the summer, and Starbuck says he plans to continue digging. We’re not surprised at all.
Supervisors efforts are paying off
Bravos to the Warren County supervisors for their continued effort to streamline the process for foreclosing on properties so that the owners have every opportunity to work out a deal to keep their property and avoid last-minute emotional pleas, which often left supervisors in an awkward position.
Sheriff vows to smooth transition
Bravos to Warren County Sheriff Bud York for his offer to help smooth the transition for a new sheriff. Major Jim LaFarr won the recent Republican primary against Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree, who announced recently he would not actively campaign despite being on the Independence Party line in November. York has said that he and Lamouree, who will be leaving the Sheriff’s Office in a few weeks, will work with LaFarr so that there is a smooth transition.
Historical society makes its mark
Bravos to the Fort Ann Historical Society for its efforts to install a 10-foot long timeline of Fort Ann history along Route 4. It is the type of effort that will be paying dividends for decades to come. People love to know about their own history, as well as the places they are visiting, especially when it is a rich history like Fort Ann’s.
Elected officials should vote what they believe
Boos to Warrensburg school board Vice President Nicole Winchell for changing her vote on whether to have a school resource officer in the school, not because she had a change of heart, but because she believed this was what the voters wanted. She went on to say that her personal opinion was the “opposite” of how she voted. While elected officials should always listen and give careful consideration to what their constituents have to say, they ultimately should do what they believe is in best interest of their community. And they should never vote against what they believe in.
Mall trying a new direction
Bravos to Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith for trying a new direction with the mall. The mall has seen cornerstone retailers like Bon Ton and Sears leave in recent years, and with more and more consumers shopping online, we suspect that trend will continue. Seeking out businesses that will serve a different niche in the community — entertainment and events — is certainly worth a try. Other malls, specifically Crossgates in Albany, have made similar thematic changes with some success.
‘Schoolapalooza’ was a great success
Bravos to various youth ministries across Warren and Washington counties for hosting “Scholapalooza” to help area youths get ready for school. The groups distributed nearly 1,100 backpacks to various groups at a festival that included a book exchange, sports equipment exchange, donated clothing and free haircuts from local barbers and stylists. It’s a great idea that we hope will become an annual tradition. It might even make those horrible words “back to school” a little easier to bear for the students.
Council disagrees with new EPA proposal
Bravos to the Adirondack Council for its opposition to a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency to allow aging power plants to get special permits for a net increase in pollution while not implementing new pollution controls. The Council has concerns that loosening of the standards could lead to a return of acid rain in the Adirondacks.
Glens Falls softball returns
Bravos to Edward Corcoran and Ken Quimbly, two longtime slow pitch softball players, for their work in rounding up support to resurrect the Glens Falls recreation softball league at Crandall Park. Long a tradition, the league did not operate last year because of lack of interest. But with Corcoran and Quimby recruiting teams, the league was back with six teams this year.
Hartford preserves Civil War landmark
Bravos to the town of Hartford for consistently putting aside funds over the past few years so that it could ensure the preservation of New York’s last Civil War recruitment station. Significant work has begun on preserving the Hartford landmark. Building on the $25,000 the town put aside, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner helped the town secure a $125,000 grant from the state.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle, Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barb Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.
