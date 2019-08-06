{{featured_button_text}}

Village trustee should be setting better example

Boos to South Glens Falls village trustee Joe Orlow for continuing to flout town of Queensbury standards for repairing a house he owns on Lake Sunnyside. The town has been very generous in giving him every opportunity to repair the building. Unfortunately, Orlow has failed to even apply for a building permit. It would be bad for anyone to ignore town standards like this, but the fact Orlow is in a leadership role in another municipality makes this even worse. Orlow has been ordered to appear in court on Sept. 3 for his failure to make repairs.

Great Escape should address intersection

Bravos to Great Escape for attracting record numbers this summer to the popular amusement park. The high turnout means that traffic levels may have finally reached a level where it has agreed to install a traffic light at Round Pond Road near Martha’s ice cream stand. The company is in the process of counting cars, but if they are anywhere close to the standard agreed upon with the town, they should move forward with a traffic light. The intersection is a danger to both their customers and employees.

Whitehall fire camp is a great idea

Bravos to the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company for holding its fourth annual Fire Camp. Twenty-three junior firefighters in fourth through eighth grades took part in the week-long training. We think it is a great idea to plant the seed early about possibly becoming a volunteer for the fire company. All communities should copy the model during the summer months.

Dig continues at Rogers Island

Bravos to archaeologist David Starbuck and his students for returning again this summer to Rogers Island in an attempt to unearth more of the Revolutionary War-era history. The group has already made some significant finds. The more we know about Rogers Island and its early inhabitants, the better their story can be told and the more interest the site will generate from tourists.

Legislature needs to address tick problem

Boos to the New York State Legislature for failing to put any funding in the state budget for tick-borne illness research. The spread of ticks into all seasons has the potential of growing into an epidemic in the future. There are about 400,000 new cases of Lyme disease each year and about a fourth of them are reported in New York. More money needs to be appropriated for research at the state and federal level.

Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.

