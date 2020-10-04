The idyllic life: A garden is only as good as the people working it

One thing I have learned bumping around all these years is that a garden or a farm is only as good as the people working it, and the work is backed by will, both physical and mental.

I have mowed land for hire, land that once had the richest built-up soil but had gone to pot because old grandpa passed away. I could remember what a nice farm it was, but there I was, using a brush hog because the field had been let go.

Once or twice, I’ve seen the opposite. The land and crops get better and better under the stewardship of the next generation. Though that is the exception to the rule.

I can grow things, and I have happy and healthy animals, but my mind and physical health can be chaotic.

The chaotic part is reflected in my apparent inability to keep things tidy, other than my gardens. The physical health part is reflected in disruptions, like the fact that right now I have phlebitis. It hurts and it’s exhausting.

I injured my leg frequently in high school and college gymnastics, and now over 40 years later, I occasionally have to pay for those injuries.