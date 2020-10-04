The idyllic life: A garden is only as good as the people working it

Nice music, pretty gardens and descriptions of an ideal life — these are the things you’ll see on the internet about farming and gardening.
Below the short films you’ll read things like, “All you need is land,” and, “I want this life,” and so on.
I’ve had people stop by here and say things like, “Congratulations on your lifestyle,” or “The reason your gardens are so good is you have good soil.”
I always just say, “Thank you.”
I’ve had friends with beautifully kept and tended farms. Behind their backs, I have heard an acquaintance here or there say, “Well, you know, he was given everything.”
I want to blurt back, “For every successful farmer who has been given everything, I can name 20 more who also were given everything and today their land is overgrown, run down or split up into lots.”
One thing about gardening or farming: “It’s all work.”
We have friends who come up from the city. They always say, “How can I help?” or “I want to help.”
A few times I’ve taken them up on the offer and always, within five minutes of starting a job, they just stop and stand by while I continue.
I don’t mind. My work is my choice. I still enjoy their company. They are always welcome.
One thing I have learned bumping around all these years is that a garden or a farm is only as good as the people working it, and the work is backed by will, both physical and mental.
I have mowed land for hire, land that once had the richest built-up soil but had gone to pot because old grandpa passed away. I could remember what a nice farm it was, but there I was, using a brush hog because the field had been let go.
Once or twice, I’ve seen the opposite. The land and crops get better and better under the stewardship of the next generation. Though that is the exception to the rule.
I can grow things, and I have happy and healthy animals, but my mind and physical health can be chaotic.
The chaotic part is reflected in my apparent inability to keep things tidy, other than my gardens. The physical health part is reflected in disruptions, like the fact that right now I have phlebitis. It hurts and it’s exhausting.
I injured my leg frequently in high school and college gymnastics, and now over 40 years later, I occasionally have to pay for those injuries.
In this case, I believe a goat ran into my shin while coming out of a fence. After a few days, the veins at the spot decided to become inflamed and the bump evolved into a full blown case of phlebitis.
I mention this because this is where that ideal country life starts to become something of a nightmare.
I can’t just stop and take a day off. Milking, tending animals, preparing the land for next year, turning in gardens, planting garlic and cover crops.
Of course I have help, but Maggie has her own work to tend to, and doesn’t have enough time to do everything.
I don’t want anyone not to want the ideal life, or not enjoy visiting it. I just want people to know that behind all the pretty pictures there is someone’s will, perseverance and ability.
And that sometimes the idyllic life can be something less than ideal.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
