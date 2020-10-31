Technological advancements improve breast cancer treatment

Since I began practicing medicine in Glens Falls in 1992, clinical advancements have led to dramatic improvements in cancer imaging, medical oncology, radiation, chemotherapy and more. As these advancements have become available, leaders at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital have continually made investments to ensure patients have local access to the best possible cancer care.

One specific advancement that has affected patients diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer is a form of radiation therapy called MammoSite, in which radiation is delivered internally through a balloon to the area where cancer recurrence is most likely to develop.

During the lumpectomy procedure, a small balloon catheter is placed inside the breast and secured to prevent movement or discomfort. Radioactive seeds are placed inside the balloon for treatment and removed once the treatment is complete. Because the radiation is given from within the breast, there is no damage to the skin, which might occur with traditional radiation.