Regional hospitals are working together

During difficult times, there is strength to be gained from joining together and working for the common good. Perhaps at no time in the history of our great nation has this been truer or more necessary than during this coronavirus pandemic.

A recent Post-Star story comparing the approaches of Glens Falls and Saratoga hospitals missed an opportunity to tell an amazing story. Not only are our two organizations banding together to help the region, we also are part of an 11-hospital group working collectively every day to do the one job for which we were created: providing quality health care when patients need it.

On the supply front, the bleak forecast: We are forced to assume things will get much worse before resupply is on the way. This is a national problem that originates with the lack of national disaster planning along with the international supply chain breaking down. To attribute this to one institution is wrong. While the impression may be different, we are all facing the very same challenges.

All of us should be committed to finding solutions, asking: “How can we help?”