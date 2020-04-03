Regional hospitals are working together

During difficult times, there is strength to be gained from joining together and working for the common good. Perhaps at no time in the history of our great nation has this been truer or more necessary than during this coronavirus pandemic.
A recent Post-Star story comparing the approaches of Glens Falls and Saratoga hospitals missed an opportunity to tell an amazing story. Not only are our two organizations banding together to help the region, we also are part of an 11-hospital group working collectively every day to do the one job for which we were created: providing quality health care when patients need it.
On the supply front, the bleak forecast: We are forced to assume things will get much worse before resupply is on the way. This is a national problem that originates with the lack of national disaster planning along with the international supply chain breaking down. To attribute this to one institution is wrong. While the impression may be different, we are all facing the very same challenges.
All of us should be committed to finding solutions, asking: “How can we help?”
Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital now start each day with a conference call, involving all 11 hospitals and hospital systems in our region, ranging from the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake to Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson to Basset Medical Center in Cooperstown. Chief medical officers, infectious disease specialists, operations leaders and others join the call to discuss urgent issues and needs in a landscape that’s constantly changing.
Every day, former competitors come together as partners, reviewing best practices and addressing problems, such as supply chain issues, personal protection equipment shortages, patient demand, and allocation of resources. We collaborate, we share information and we learn together how best to protect our patients and staff from this insidious, unseen enemy: the coronavirus.
While this might sound to some like a logical approach, it’s never really been done before.
Teamwork wins the day. We intend to keep raising the bar and reaching it every day. We are allies focused on what matters most: saving lives.
