New American Gothic: A good time to sleep

In Saratoga County there have been several cases of exactly the same illness. It’s carried not by the Lyme tick, but the black-legged tick that has migrated here recently from the West, just like other ticks have come up from the South. It used to get so cold here in the winter it knocked out the ticks, and the slugs for that matter.

I usually wait until spring to write about the ticks, but if these last warm days were any indication, we better double our tick awareness come next spring or during any major warm-ups.

Between Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, we outdoors types have our work cut out for us. Both diseases can infect not only people, but dogs and horses, and who knows what else.

Well, Maggie kept up doing things at half speed during this time. She still made cheese and yogurt and pasteurized milk and more. She always has been “strong like bull.”

Normally, we would have summoned a child home or called our neighbor Seamus to come help. The problem with that is we didn’t know for sure what Maggie was sick with, and right now everybody has to be cautious until we make it to a vaccine for COVID.