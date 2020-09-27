Joint replacement team works for smooth recoveries

The orthopedic specialists at Glens Falls Hospital take the privilege to care for residents in Glens Falls and the surrounding region seriously. Our patients are at the center of every decision we make and every program we implement.
We understand the anxiety that comes with navigating the health care system, so we have designed our programs with our patients’ needs in mind and have a network of colleagues ready to walk with you every step of the way in your health care journey.
Our seven fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons specialize in sports medicine, hand and elbow, upper extremity and total joint replacements. I joined Glens Falls Hospital in 2018 as the orthopedic service line administrator and helped to establish the hospital’s total joint program for the roughly 350 patients who rely on Glens Falls Hospital for a joint replacement each year.
Our comprehensive program is made up of an interdisciplinary team whose members work together to achieve excellent patient outcomes and get patients back to living active lifestyles.
We want our patients to be an active participant in this process. This starts with our free total joint class, where you learn from nurses, care managers and therapists about what to expect from your joint replacement and have the opportunity to ask questions or voice concerns. Patients are encouraged to bring a “joint coach” to these classes who can help navigate the recovery and healing process. At that time, you are also introduced to your nurse navigator, Samanntha Murray.
Samanntha is the tie that binds our entire program and serves as your main point of contact from the moment surgery is scheduled and throughout your total joint replacement journey, including periodic checks on your progress following surgery.
Samanntha is a familiar and friendly face for our patients who helps to connect the dots among the members of the care team, making your experience seamless and allowing you to focus on what matters most: taking control of your health.
In our prehab and wellness center programs, you participate in motion, strengthening, flexibility and aerobic training to prepare your body for surgery. We have found that this enhances your recovery process as you move into post-surgery physical therapy. Additionally, our total joint camp is a team-based way for patients who have undergone a total joint replacement to work closely with others who have had the same experience.
This physical therapy program allows patients to move from land-based exercise to aquatic therapy when healing allows. Other programs designed for convenience and to support your quick recovery include the ability to pre-book physical therapy prior to surgery and meds-to-bedside, which delivers your medications straight to your hospital bed before discharge.
Additionally, we are excited now to be using the Mako robotic-arm assisted technology for total joint replacements, which allows for more precise and accurate cuts in surgery, improved outcomes and faster recovery times for patients.
From the moment you begin your total joint replacement journey, the collaborative team that supports orthopedics at Glens Falls Hospital is here for you — we look forward to the opportunity to care for you.
