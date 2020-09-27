Joint replacement team works for smooth recoveries

The orthopedic specialists at Glens Falls Hospital take the privilege to care for residents in Glens Falls and the surrounding region seriously. Our patients are at the center of every decision we make and every program we implement.

We understand the anxiety that comes with navigating the health care system, so we have designed our programs with our patients’ needs in mind and have a network of colleagues ready to walk with you every step of the way in your health care journey.

Our seven fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons specialize in sports medicine, hand and elbow, upper extremity and total joint replacements. I joined Glens Falls Hospital in 2018 as the orthopedic service line administrator and helped to establish the hospital’s total joint program for the roughly 350 patients who rely on Glens Falls Hospital for a joint replacement each year.

Our comprehensive program is made up of an interdisciplinary team whose members work together to achieve excellent patient outcomes and get patients back to living active lifestyles.