In Tupper Lake, condemning racism gets condemned

In Tupper Lake, you can let your freak flag fly — and your racist flag, too — and the leaders of the town don’t mind.
None of their business. Wouldn’t want to offend by suggesting you’re being rude.
Wouldn’t want to suggest the Confederate flag represents defense of slavery, systematic murder and rape of Black people, destruction of their families and racist oppression enforced through Jim Crow well into the current era and lingering in many destructive ways today. Better to keep quiet. Mouth closed, eyes shut.
John Quinn, town councilman, introduced a resolution that said the board opposes “racism, bigotry, xenophobia and any hurtful speech or action.”
It also said “public display of Confederate flags and other symbols of racism and hate are not beneficial to the community’s image.”
An easier and more obvious couple of statements you’d be hard pressed to find, except that Supervisor Patti Littlefield found it too negative. She wanted a statement that said just nice things about Tupper Lake being a welcoming place.
A town resident, David Hachey, objected to an outside organization — Adirondack Explorer magazine, based 20 miles away in Saranac Lake — taking a photo of the flag, which was hanging in the window of a house facing Route 3, and publishing it.
The board’s role is not to be a moral authority, he said. Flag-burning is bad, too, he added, and it offends him.
Another resident, Wesley Hoyt — a retired police officer — said Tupper Lake is very diverse and has no problem with racism and pointed out his future son-in-law is a “young colored man.”
“Everybody likes everybody,” he said. Hoyt expanded on his notions by using the example of Saranac Lake, where Adirondack Diversity Initiative has an office, saying that sort of thing — bringing in “a diversity person to teach diversity” — amounts to “separation.”
Mr. Quinn could not even get anyone on the board to second his resolution so the board could discuss it.
Silence was the response. And after the silence, Quinn was accused of being negative, of stirring up trouble like an outsider, of asking the board to make moral judgments and of promoting separation by condemning racism.
Quinn got the message, just as every Black family will that drives by that flag on their way into (or through) Tupper Lake: This is a community that would rather offend a whole group of fellow citizens than the few odd locals with something hateful to express.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
