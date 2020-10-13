In Tupper Lake, condemning racism gets condemned

The board’s role is not to be a moral authority, he said. Flag-burning is bad, too, he added, and it offends him.

Another resident, Wesley Hoyt — a retired police officer — said Tupper Lake is very diverse and has no problem with racism and pointed out his future son-in-law is a “young colored man.”

“Everybody likes everybody,” he said. Hoyt expanded on his notions by using the example of Saranac Lake, where Adirondack Diversity Initiative has an office, saying that sort of thing — bringing in “a diversity person to teach diversity” — amounts to “separation.”

Mr. Quinn could not even get anyone on the board to second his resolution so the board could discuss it.

Silence was the response. And after the silence, Quinn was accused of being negative, of stirring up trouble like an outsider, of asking the board to make moral judgments and of promoting separation by condemning racism.

Quinn got the message, just as every Black family will that drives by that flag on their way into (or through) Tupper Lake: This is a community that would rather offend a whole group of fellow citizens than the few odd locals with something hateful to express.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

