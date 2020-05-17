Hospital moves back toward normal operations

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic erupted, Glens Falls Hospital quickly acted to shift operations and focus on meeting the crisis. Last week, the hospital received notice that we are now able to resume elective outpatient surgeries and procedures.
As a small community hospital with decades of service to Glens Falls and the surrounding region, this was great news. It meant we had turned a corner and could once again offer procedures and operations to meet the health care needs of our community.
Just as we expended great energy in preparing for COVID, we have worked equally hard to ensure that our services will be provided in the safest manner possible.
In March, as the novel coronavirus became a threat to our state and region, we planned for a potential surge of infected patients while continuing to offer urgent and emergent care. This was clearly the right thing to do for our patients and our community. The entire Glens Falls Hospital team united, and worked countless hours to provide the care that our community needed in that moment.
Two months later, with thanks to the careful planning and foresight of the entire hospital team — from physicians and nurses to the supply chain and infection control teams —we have solid plans in place that allow us to safely resume outpatient procedures and surgeries, all while continuing to treat those patients affected by the virus.
As we begin to reintroduce services that had been postponed, we are doing so thoughtfully and in a manner that helps ensure patient safety, all while following the guidelines put forth by the state. We have established strict protocols for the protection of our patients and employees. These include COVID-19 testing for patients prior to a procedure; robust screening processes throughout; continued use of appropriate personal protective equipment; and a sustained focus on cleanliness and sterilization.
In short, we are taking every possible precaution to ensure our patients can safely receive the care they need, when they need it. Early on in our resumption, we are focused on patients and procedures with the lowest risk. As we move forward, we will expand our offerings to meet the needs of those patients with more complex medical concerns.
The hospital must continue to care for patients affected by the virus, and we have plans in place to treat those patients while also caring for other, non-infected members of the community. In our Emergency Department, for example, we have designated treatment areas for COVID-positive patients separate and distinct from those free of infection.
Inside the hospital, our Intensive Care Unit has designated COVID-19 rooms with nurses and therapists who care only for that cluster of patients. Our team has considered multiple scenarios, and has done research as to best practices, even considering such items as how to transfer a COVID-19 patient to an operating room in the safest way possible.
As health care providers, we are used to following strict protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and colleagues. This is no different. As a team, we are holding ourselves and each other accountable to following guidelines for the safety and protection of those we serve.
We understand that you may have some anxiety about health care facilities, especially during this pandemic. But don’t forget that your own health care needs don’t wait; attending to those needs may be vital to your own well-being.
Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to keep you safe as you attend to those clinical needs. As you make decisions about your own health, I encourage you to use the resources available to you, and please, talk to your trusted health care providers. We are at your service.
Dr. Howard P. Fritz is the Vice President / Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Glens Falls Hospital
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!