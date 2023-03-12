My sister called me the other day with a pressing question.

“How do I keep sweet potatoes from sprouting?”

Well, she lives on the Gulf Coast, so it’s mostly hot and humid. Perfect weather for sprouting sweet potatoes.

I told her, “Cool, dry and shaded.”

I’m not exactly sure how she ended up with a honking pile of sweet potatoes. But I’m sure if she wants another such pile, she should plant all of them on a half-acre in her backyard and hire a gardener.

My sister has the same issues as my mother did.

Here’s the tip of the iceberg: My mother wanted me to build her a summer home. “Before you build the house, build me a big barn to keep all my junk in,” she said.

This totally freaked me out. It took four years to get my mom and dad’s house in Florida cleared out after they passed away.

I didn’t want a repeat up here.

I don’t know where all of that stuff at my sister’s came from. I kind of think she ended up with a lot of the furniture and ephemera — collected over the past three or four generations — that was in the family home.

At one point, I had to ask my mother to stop sending me broken furniture. I’m afraid she found this a big insult, but I had to. I grew up in a chaotic clutter, and I didn’t want to repeat that, or add to the chaos I have already created for myself.

Well, now my sister has ended up with a house full of bookshelves, tables, books on sewing, knickknacks, scissors, binoculars and who knows what else. I don’t even think she knows.

But she does know, and now so do I, that she has a big honking pile of sweet potatoes.

We thought together on the phone about the obvious. Give some away, bake a lot of sweet potato pies, and make sweet potato dog treats for those dogs who live amongst the stacks of furniture.

My best idea: “Open a store called Antiques and Sweet Potatoes.”

It's brilliant. She could have the sweet potato and vegetable stand on a table in front of the store with an honor can, and sell furniture inside. The dogs could lie on properly aged Persian throw rugs, adding an air of elegant Southern eccentricity to the place.

I’m not sure she could actually sell any of the old furniture, despite the fact that her house is full of it. When her phone was out for a few days last month, several friends came over to find out if she was buried under bookshelves and 150-year-old end tables.

I tried to get an auctioneer into my parents’ house when I was named executor of their estate, to sell the furniture and junk my brother and sister didn’t want. They drove off three different dealers and, in the end, we didn’t get one single piece sold.

For the most part, all of that stuff is in my brother’s storage unit or in my sister’s house, ready to be inherited by the next generation.

We did sell a car that I found for my father, but other than the final sale of the house, that is the only income the estate created.

Lest you think I am criticizing my siblings I will freely admit having a 60-year-old tractor that is out of operation and being slowly dismantled by the goats, a 50-year-old panel van, a 45-year-old Mustang 2 (which I call the Rustang), assorted ride-on lawn mowers, and a bunch of plows and harrows for use with draft animals I no longer have.

I’m afraid that’s not all. I attribute my collection, like my siblings' collections, to the inheritance of an elegant Southern eccentricity.

I don’t know what will happen with those sweet potatoes, but my sister did have a good idea: “I think 'Sweet Potatoes and Antiques' sounds like a good title for a book.”

Maybe once it’s finished we can put a copy next to all of the other dusty books.